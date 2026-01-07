Minnesota Man Allegedly Killed 70-Year-Old Roommate After “Fatso” Remark, Then Attempted Suicide

Disclaimer: This article mentions alleged murder and allegations of sexual propositions and abuse.

A Minnesota man is in police custody after allegedly killing his roommate following a “fatso” remark and then attempting to take his own life.

The Elk River Police Department arrested Brandon Rose on Monday, Jan. 4, and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder after officers discovered the death of his 70-year-old roommate. The victim’s name was omitted from the criminal complaint; however, multiple media outlets — including the Minnesota Star Tribune — have identified him as William Canty Jr.

Rose is being held without bail and is awaiting his next court date. A second-degree murder conviction in Minnesota carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

Police were dispatched to the residence after Rose’s girlfriend requested a welfare check. Rose had allegedly called her, said his roommate was dead, and stated that he planned to kill himself.

“Anyone who calls another [human] being a fatso and giggles … is not a human,” Rose allegedly wrote in a text message. “Take care.”

When officers arrived, they found Rose unresponsive in the basement with a needle in his arm and a syringe containing a blue substance nearby. Rose allegedly spoke with an Elk River police officer over the phone, said his roommate was dead, and stated that he had injected himself with air three times. Officers also located a bottle identified as containing methylene blue.

The officers also found Canty on the floor underneath a pile of laundry. According to the criminal complaint, officers observed blood on the side of Canty’s head, a swollen left jaw, and swollen eyes that were closed and bulging. Canty’s body also had blue dye consistent with the substance seen on Rose’s hands.

An autopsy performed on Jan. 5 found that Canty sustained numerous rib fractures, a broken clavicle, fractures to the interior neck bones, and brain bleeding. Rose allegedly had swollen hands and spots of blood on his face, clothing, and feet.

“In the bathroom where Victim A was partially lying, officers observed the shower curtain rod was pulled down and sitting in the bathtub,” the criminal complaint states. “Officers noted the shower curtain was stuffed into a laundry basket and appeared to contain blood. Officers also observed what appeared to be a bathrobe belt tie hanging on the towel rack, and it also contained blood.”

Rose allegedly told first responders that Canty repeatedly propositioned him sexually, and that he declined each time, reportedly telling Canty, “I won’t do it.” His girlfriend said Rose began calling her repeatedly at roughly 2:45 a.m. and, at one point, sounded intoxicated and told her “the worst thing possible” had happened. Rose also told his girlfriend that his hands were “busted up.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you are not alone. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support in English and Spanish at 800-656-4673, as well as chat and text options. The National Suicide Hotline offers live calling and texting at 988, and also has live chatting on its website.