Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Faces Growing Scrutiny Over Billions Lost to Fraud in State-Run Programs

James Comer is leading the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched a formal investigation this week into alleged widespread fraud across Minnesota’s social‑services programs under Governor Tim Walz. In letters sent to governors and the state attorney general, the Committee is demanding records, communications, and documents that will reveal the timeline and details that they need to know to investigate fully. They have a December 17 deadline to deliver the information by.

Chairman Comer penned a letter to Governor Walz, saying, “The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating reports of widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs. The Committee has serious concerns about how you as the Governor, and the Democrat-controlled administration, allowed millions of dollars to be stolen.”

Comer didn’t hold back and also told Walz that he suspected the governor had knowledge but was making fear-based decisions. He wrote, “The Committee also has concerns that you and your administration were fully aware of this fraud and chose not to act for fear of political retaliation. The Committee therefore requests documents and communications showing what your administration knew about this fraud and whether you took action to limit or halt the investigation into this widespread fraud.”

According to Fox News, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth blasted Walz. “This is probably the tip of the iceberg,” she said before continuing, “This falls squarely on his shoulders. He’s the governor of the state and needs to take full responsibility.”

The probe centers on a series of scandals. Prosecutors have already charged dozens of people for allegedly stealing more than $240 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program via the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, which claimed to provide meals during the COVID era but delivered far fewer. Instead, investigators say, the funds were spent on the finer things in life like luxury cars, real estate and the works.

The scheme was dubbed as the “largest pandemic fraud in the United States” by federal prosecutors in 2022, per CBS News. With 75 defendants now having to answer to the courts, the fraudsters presented falsified invoices and meal count sheets alleging that they had fed thousands of children. In return, they cashed in on kickbacks and millions in administrative fees. Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future, was convicted earlier this year.

Comer and the committee are only looking at allegations fraud that exceed $104 million that were supposed to be invested in a housing stabilization program. Not to mention a separate scheme involving roughly $14 million in false billing for autism‑treatment services that were never delivered. Apparently there were early warning signs, but whistleblowers say key data was deleted.

According to Comer’s letter, the Committee suspects the Walz administration may have attempted to cover up wrongdoing and retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to alert authorities. Investigators are asking for all communications, internal memos, payment records, and earlier audit findings.

Speaking about Walz, Demuth said, “There has been that lack of accountability and lack of oversight that’s been needed.” She added, “The governor has chosen the commissioners, put them into place, and there needed to be an accountability where he or his office were overseeing the work done by the commissioners in every agency.”

Already, the investigation could reshape confidence in how states manage welfare and social‑service funding.