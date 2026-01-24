Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim Dies, Hospital Records Reveal

A 51-year-old man shot Saturday by ICE agents in Minneapolis has died, according to a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press. Minnesota leaders have renewed calls for the Trump administration to stop its intensified immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

Gov. Tim Walz stated that the shooting took place during the administration’s immigration crackdown. However, officials did not provide a detailed public account of what led to the officers firing their weapons.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told the AP in text messages that the man had a firearm with two magazines and described the situation as “evolving.”

Reuters reported that the man was armed with a handgun and extra magazines. Video circulating online shows agents struggling with an individual in a snowy street before multiple gunshots ring out.

The shooting happened amid ongoing protests in Minneapolis that began after the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37. She died when an immigration officer fired into her vehicle, leading to nightly demonstrations and legal and political disputes over federal actions.

Saturday’s shooting occurred just over a mile from where Good was killed earlier this month, according to the AP.

Walz, a Democrat, said he had contacted the White House following the shooting and urged President Donald Trump to end the federal operation in Minnesota.

This picture posted by @keithedwards, appears to be the 37 year old Minneapolis Citizen who was shot and killed by a federal ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/27svjJNG0D — L J (@LJNewsOpinions) January 24, 2026

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, also criticized the federal operation. Klobuchar referenced video of the incident in comments reported by the AP, while Smith labeled the episode “catastrophic,” as reported by Reuters.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called for calm as the situation unfolded. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, condemned the shooting and urged limits on federal activity in the state, according to the AP.

🚨 BREAKING: Multiple EYEWITNESSES confirm the VICTIM killed in Minneapolis was “SCREAMING, YELLING, and DISRUPTING” ICE operations ALL DAY 🚨 Another WITNESS says she was the “MAIN CAR LEADING THE PROTESTS” DHS calls it an “ACT OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM” against ICE AGENTS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6fKaDnWXyD — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 8, 2026

Hundreds of people gathered near the scene after the shooting, confronting federal officers and chanting for immigration agents to leave the city, according to AP reporting. Reuters mentioned that officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Trump administration has defended its surge in Minnesota enforcement as a public safety measure. However, the operation has led to repeated clashes with protesters and sharp disagreements with Democratic officials who argue that federal agents have raised tensions and frightened residents.

The Department of Homeland Security has not identified the man who was shot. The agency, along with the Justice Department, has not announced whether an outside group would investigate the use of force.

This latest fatal shooting adds to a month that has seen Minneapolis become a central point in national discussions about immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and federal power, following Good’s death and the ensuing wave of protests.