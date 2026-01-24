Politics

Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim Dies, Hospital Records Reveal

Published on: January 24, 2026 at 1:29 PM ET

The fatal shooting occurred amid an intensified federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
An anti-ICE protest
The National Education Association promoted an anti-ICE protest (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

A 51-year-old man shot Saturday by ICE agents in Minneapolis has died, according to a hospital record obtained by The Associated Press. Minnesota leaders have renewed calls for the Trump administration to stop its intensified immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

Gov. Tim Walz stated that the shooting took place during the administration’s immigration crackdown. However, officials did not provide a detailed public account of what led to the officers firing their weapons.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told the AP in text messages that the man had a firearm with two magazines and described the situation as “evolving.”

Reuters reported that the man was armed with a handgun and extra magazines. Video circulating online shows agents struggling with an individual in a snowy street before multiple gunshots ring out.

The shooting happened amid ongoing protests in Minneapolis that began after the January 7 killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37. She died when an immigration officer fired into her vehicle, leading to nightly demonstrations and legal and political disputes over federal actions.

Saturday’s shooting occurred just over a mile from where Good was killed earlier this month, according to the AP.

Walz, a Democrat, said he had contacted the White House following the shooting and urged President Donald Trump to end the federal operation in Minnesota.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats, also criticized the federal operation. Klobuchar referenced video of the incident in comments reported by the AP, while Smith labeled the episode “catastrophic,” as reported by Reuters.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called for calm as the situation unfolded. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, condemned the shooting and urged limits on federal activity in the state, according to the AP.

Hundreds of people gathered near the scene after the shooting, confronting federal officers and chanting for immigration agents to leave the city, according to AP reporting. Reuters mentioned that officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The Trump administration has defended its surge in Minnesota enforcement as a public safety measure. However, the operation has led to repeated clashes with protesters and sharp disagreements with Democratic officials who argue that federal agents have raised tensions and frightened residents.

The Department of Homeland Security has not identified the man who was shot. The agency, along with the Justice Department, has not announced whether an outside group would investigate the use of force.

This latest fatal shooting adds to a month that has seen Minneapolis become a central point in national discussions about immigration enforcement, civil liberties, and federal power, following Good’s death and the ensuing wave of protests.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *