Mindy Kaling Rocks Both Black and White Versions of the Same Vera Wang Gown at Oscars 2023

Mindy Kaling, the beloved actress, comedian, writer, and producer, made a stunning appearance at the 2023 Oscars. Her red-carpet look was jaw-dropping, but what really caught everyone's attention was her decision to swap her outfit for the exact same dress in a different color during the awards show.

Kaling arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous white gown designed by Vera Wang. The dress featured a bralette, a peplum waist, detached bell sleeves, and mesh cutouts across the torso. The Mindy Project star completed the look with dangling earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, reported Insider. Kaling, 43, completed her look for the first part of the glamorous outing with a pair of statement earrings and nude lipstick while wearing her hair pulled half-up, as per Good Morning America.

Getty Images|Photo by Arturo Holmes

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Kevin Winter

Kaling's gown was custom-designed by Vera Wang, who had actually created two versions of the dress, one in black and one in white. The original plan was for Kaling to wear the black version of the dress, but Kaling requested that the dress be all white, and the designer obliged. "Who does a white gown better than Vera Wang?" Kaling reportedly said, as per People.

After the red carpet walk, the actress truly had a surprise in store for everyone. When it came time for her to present the award for Best Original Score, she appeared onstage in the exact same dress, but this time, in black. She had also changed her earrings and brightened up her lipstick to a vibrant red. Kaling's decision to switch up her look during the awards show was a bold move, but it's not the first time she's taken a fashion risk. The actress has been known to experiment with different styles and colors, and she's not afraid to step outside of her comfort zone.

Mindy posted pictures of herself dressed for the big night and captioned the pictures with "Last night was a fashion dream for me. I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!! I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody 'her fascination with the duality of both….. it’s the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!'"

She continued, "See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams! As for me… well, I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color. Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can! I love you @verawanggang." She also thanked her stylist Molly Dickson, and Priya Shukla from SVP Global Communications - Vera Wang in her post.

In fact, Kaling has recently been seen in a lot of pale hues, despite being known for her love of bright, bold colors. At a dinner honoring South Asian Oscar nominees that she co-hosted ahead of the main event, Kaling donned a baby-pink and silver saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. And earlier this year, she turned heads in a keyhole-cutout minidress.

But her decision to wear the same dress in two different colors at the Oscars was a particularly bold move. It shows that she's not afraid to push boundaries and take risks, even at one of the biggest events in Hollywood.