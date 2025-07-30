Milwaukee Teenager Reported Missing After Unknown Number Texted Her Mother Saying She Was ‘Dead’

A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl was reported missing after her mother received a horrifying call. The teenager named Jamyla was last seen on 28th July. The 13-year-old remains missing after her mother got a terrifying message from an unknown number claiming that her daughter was “dead.”

Jamyla Norwood is currently reported to be missing following her last interaction with her family on Monday, July 28th. The teenager who resides in Milwaukee last spoke to her family at 3:26 p.m.

According to a recent report, the 13-year-old is being described as a “critically missing person.” This means that the authorities believe that Jamyla’s life is in danger. WTMJ, a local radio station, reported how the teenager’s mother was alarmed when she spoke to her last.

When the teenager called her mother, a voice that belonged to a woman threatened to harm the teenager. The woman was heard saying that she would “beat Jamyla and push her down the stairs.” The alarming call marks the last time Jamayla’s family heard from her.

The phone call ended abruptly after it was disconnected from the teenager’s end. Soon after the call, the teenager’s mother received a horrifying text that shocked her.

#CRITICALLYMISSING: Milwaukee Police are looking for two children. An 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale, this is the third time he has been reported missing since September. They’re also looking for 12-year-old Jamyla Norwood. PLEASE SHARE@wisn12news pic.twitter.com/AudBXHQ3RI — Zoie Henry (@zoiehenrynews) October 22, 2024

On Monday night, in the late hours, the police department issued an alert to seek help in finding the teen. The Missing Endangered Person Alert announced that Jamayla Norwood has officially been declared missing.

The text that came from an unknown number claimed that Jamayla was dead. “The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, Jamyla NORWOOD,” a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department revealed.

The statement obtained by People also shares that the teenager was last “believed to be in the area of N. 24th St. and W. Burleigh St.” Jamayla’s mother spoke to WITI while sharing that she thinks her daughter’s life is at risk.

Missing Children Community: Jamyla Norwood missing 13 year old girl from Milwaukee Wisconsin. https://t.co/ZSBGcbCq9B — loritexgal58 (@loritexgal58) July 29, 2025

The teenager is described as Black, 5’3″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds. The cops have shared that the teenager was last seen wearing a pink bonnet, blue jeans, black t-shirt. She was also wearing black and yellow shoes.

The authorities revealed that the teenager did not possess any money to hop on public transport, hence is likely to be on foot. The Milwaukee Police Department has urged residents to get in touch if they see the teenager.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.