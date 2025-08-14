Millions of Americans Could Get $1,390 One-Time Stimulus Checks from IRS Soon – Check Your Eligibility

There have been widespread rumors of a one-time $2000 stimulus payment rolling out soon. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and U.S. Treasury have emphatically dismissed this. However, they have confirmed plans to issue a $1,390 stimulus payment.

This will be issued to millions of low- and middle-income Americans starting late summer 2025. It is a one-time payment intended to offer financial relief amid rising living costs.

Officials at these agencies have verified that a $1,390 direct payment is being planned to be distributed among eligible households, as per a report. However, we couldn’t verify the report with the IRS directly.

The report claims that this amount will not be given to everyone, and only those who fulfill the criteria will receive the money.

The IRS will not issue any $2,000 stimulus checks. These reports are entirely false and have no basis. It has been confirmed by authorities that the federal payment of $1390 is the only one that has been approved.

Only those individuals who meet the following parameters are expected to receive the monetary benefits.

Income caps: Annual income must be up to $75,000 for singles, up to $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, heads of household $112,500.

Benefit recipients: Those who are on Social Security, SSI, SSDI, or VA benefits are also likely to qualify without affecting their existing support.

No application is needed: the IRS will determine eligibility based on previously filed taxes. There is no need to apply, fill out additional forms, or register for any kind of benefits.

The distribution of said checks is expected to begin in late summer 2025. This will continue into the fall. IRS will distribute funds using one of these methods:

Direct deposit— Those who have shared their bank details with the government and IRS will likely get funds directly deposited into their account.

Paper checks— Paper checks will be mailed to those who use these checks to pay their taxes and have them on their records.

Economic Impact Payment (EIP) debit cards—for certain individuals as applicable.

The IRS has reportedly urged the recipients to update their contact details and banking information to avoid delays.

In order to provide immediate relief from inflation, the amount of $1390 has been decided upon.

Rasmussen has noted that these payments are tax-free. Most importantly, these will not be counted against eligibility for programs like Medicaid, SNAP, housing assistance, or Social Security benefits.

There have been several social media claims going on that state the amount of stimulus checks is $2000, and they will be released in July and August. However, authorities want people to be aware of such fraudulent claims as there have been no such amounts in newspapers or magazines.

The IRS and Treasury have confirmed that no additional stimulus checks beyond the $1,390 have been authorized.