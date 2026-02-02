Millions Of American Children Could Receive Up To $2000 In Their Trump Accounts

The Trump administration is about to introduce a new program, which will allow parents and guardians in the United States to have the opportunity to begin depositing funds into Trump Accounts.

Through his OBBBA or the One Big Beautiful Act, Donald Trump introduced Trump Accounts last summer. The new program will allow parents to start a lifelong savings account for their newborn via a tax-deferred savings vehicle. It operates much like a conventional IRA.

Qualified children will be eligible for a one-time $1000 deposit into their Trump Accounts. The savings accounts, which are being backed by the US Treasury, will be accessible to infants who are born in America between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

According to the Mirror US, parents and guardians will be able to establish, access the accounts, and make deposits starting in July. Several big corporations like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Steak ‘n Shake have declared that they will help finance qualified workers’ Trump Accounts.

These corporations are helping the program’s aim to promote early asset accumulation for qualifying parents’ children through their Trump Accounts.

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America separately revealed on Wednesday that they would match the government’s $1,000 initial contribution for Trump Accounts. According to Fox Business, Bank said in a statement, “When teammates have the opportunity to build long-term financial security for themselves and their families, it strengthens our company and the communities we serve.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a press release, “JPMorgan Chase has demonstrated a long-term commitment to the financial health and well-being of all of our employees and their families around the world, including more than 190,000 here in the United States.”

Dimon added, “By matching this contribution, we’re making it easier for them to start saving early, invest wisely, and plan for their family’s financial future.” On Wednesday, Steak ‘n Shake announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it “pledges to support our employees’ children with a $1,000 match to @TrumpAccounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028.”

However, one has to wonder if banks are following Jeff Bezos’s move to appease President Trump.

BREAKING: Trump just SUED JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon for $5 billion for debanking and black listing him after January 6th. Go get them!!! 💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/c74nIFUGx2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2026

Apart from these companies, there are more corporations that match the $1,000 Trump Account contributions, including Intel, SoFi, Charter Communications, Chime, BNY, BlackRock, Investment Company Institute, Robinhood, and Charles Schwab.

Apart from these corporations, individuals like Michael Dell have made some significant contributions. Dell and his wife, Susan has made a $6.25 billion donation. It will help children aged 10 or younger receive $250 in their Trump Accounts. However, they must be born before January 1, 2025, and reside in ZIP codes without a median income of $150,000 or less.

Similarly, Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and his spouse, Barbara, made a similar commitment of $250 per child for 300,000 children. Nicki Minaj, who has recently gone through a full MAGA transformation, announced that she will be donating between $150,000 to $300,000 to Trump Accounts.