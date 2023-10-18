Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Jake Bongiovi’s Influence Helped Her Move on After ‘Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most upcoming and famous actresses in the entertainment industry. Ever since she played the role of ‘Eleven’ in Stranger Things, her popularity has skyrocketed. The Netflix-produced show is actually all set to return for an epic finale season next year. After which Brown will be emotionally bidding adieu to her character and the series. But luckily for her, she had someone who played a pivotal role in helping her grow from this particular phase of life. He’s someone who influenced her dreams and that man is none other than her fiance, Jake Bongiovi.

In a cover magazine interview with Glamour, the Enola Holmes actress got quite emotional about saying goodbye to the aforementioned series after five long years. Brown in general has an enchanting personality with a great sense of humor. Even on set, she’s dearly cherished and beloved by her castmates. As teary as it is going to be for fans of the show, it's just as difficult for her, alas she has to move on.

Brown was just 13 years old when she acted on the show, but being so young she emphasized how the pressures of being famous and being an influencer, led to her many insecurities. All of this eventually resulted in her being very guarded about her personal life and who she let in. The only person apart from her family who was able to perhaps break down those walls she’d built was her fiance, Bongiovi.

Although according to E News, Brown was in an alleged toxic relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic, it was Bongiovi who turned her world upside down. Rumors of their romance flew since late 2021, and they officially made their debut as a couple at the BAFTA Awards hand-in-hand in March 2022, per People.

The young entrepreneur gushed about her fiance and how he’s greatly transformed her life. “When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that.” Brown added that his comforting presence and the ability for her to be totally vulnerable, her imperfectly perfect self with him was a key reason why she “fell in love with him.” She also recalled the time when she asked her fiance why he was so taken by her, to her surprise he listed all the things that she claimed to hate about herself. This heartwarming declaration of this made her fall head over heels for him.

Brown and Bongiovi recently announced their engagement in an adorable Instagram Post, with the actress flaunting her stunning ring. But, a surprising fact is that Brown never really wanted a wedding, instead she recalled always being eager for motherhood. Bongiovi seemed to really have a strong impact in her life, especially with the kind of wife Brown has come to picture herself.

She said that after his presence in her life, she’s come to a realization that she doesn’t have to “be this stereotypical wife.” Instead, she rested in the bliss that she could continue to be herself, following her heart with him cheering her own as his beloved [soon-to-be] wife.

