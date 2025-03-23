Military Spouses Trusted Federal Jobs—Then DOGE Pulled the Rug

Military spouses, who often rely on federal jobs for stability, are facing upheaval as mass firings and return-to-office mandates are disrupting their employment. For many, this sudden shift has thrown family and financial planning into a mess, as reported by Business Insider.

Cassandra Ramsey, 27, moved to a US Army base in Wiesbaden, Germany, last October. She was quickly offered a substitute teaching position through the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). However, just days before her joining date, the job was put on indefinite hold due to efforts by the White House’s DOGE office to reduce the federal workforce.

“I’m done. The benefits are not worth it for me,” Ramsey said as she clearly sounded frustrated with the uncertainty.

She is one of many military spouses who has been affected by these workforce reductions. Unlike most Americans, around 27% of employed military spouses work for the federal government and that make them disproportionately impacted.

Uncertainty Despite Exemptions

Tough the Office of Management and Budget issued a memo in February that exempted remote-working military spouses from the return-to-office mandate, the policy’s implementation has been inconsistent. Emmalee Gruesen, a civil servant on a remote work agreement, is anxious despite the exemption. A senior executive suggested she may soon need to report to a Defense Department facility, which leaves her in limbo.

“Common sense has left the building in implementation,” said Gruesen, who has worked as a contractor since 2008 and a civil servant since 2015.

Other military spouses, like a Department of Veterans Affairs contractor who recently lost her job, is worried about the lack of flexibility in the private sector. The contractor, who asked to remain anonymous, said contracting had provided her family with financial stability and flexibility; both of which are non-existent now.

Psychological Toll on Families

Some spouses are facing full-time office returns, regardless of their circumstances. One Washington, DC-based Department of Defense employee, whose husband is a Marine, said she was told to return to the office five days a week starting April 2. This sudden change will increase her already long commute and disrupt her family’s routine.

The employee was was initially hired under a telework agreement and requested an exemption but has yet to receive a response. “It’s like psychological warfare,” she said. “The federal government was our one stability. Now it’s not.”

With a 62-mile commute each way, her husband must now leave his job early to pick up their daughter from daycare. “Being able to work from home three days a week has saved us tremendously,” she said.

Family and Financial Planning in Disarray

The unpredictability of the situation has left many families struggling to plan for the future. Some military spouses are now considering major moves or career changes to adjust to the financial strain.

Gruesen, anticipating layoffs, said her family may have to move into her mother’s California home. They would leave behind their $3,000-a-month rental in Charlottesville, Virginia, while her husband lives alone in a small studio.

A former Department of Veterans Affairs contractor who is now job hunting, is scared of further instability. Her husband is planning to retire soon and that makes her job search even more urgent. “You’re constantly starting over,” she said.

Impact on Military Recruitment and Retention

Military spouse employment has long been a top concern for service members. According to a 2023 Blue Star Families report, it stands as the number one issue for active-duty spouses.

Gruesen mentioned how the recent disruptions could worsen recruitment and retention, especially for married service members. “When you have an all-volunteer force, people aren’t going to sacrifice family life for 20 years,” she said.

A DoD employee had similar concerns. They stated that the turmoil might dissuade her husband from re-enlisting. “He feels like no one is supporting our family,” she said.

A Future in Limbo

For now, Ramsey remains in Germany, her job offer still on hold. Although her husband’s military service covers most of their living expenses, the uncertainty is heavy. She acknowledges that her situation might be challenging but other military families have it even worse.

“If my husband gets pulled out of Germany and there’s no federal job for me back home,” she said, “we’d just be screwed.”