Miley Cyrus Stuns Fans With Wild Dating Advice From Mom Tish

Miley Cyrus is never one to shy away from speaking her truth, but her latest revelation about her mother’s dating advice has left fans stunned.

The 32-year-old Flowers hitmaker admitted that her mom, Tish Cyrus, encouraged her to stick with the wrong guy as long as he was “hot.” Miley, who famously married and later divorced actor Liam Hemsworth, confessed that her mother’s guidance was more about looks than love, and she had to unlearn those lessons the hard way.

In a candid interview with The Cut, Miley revealed: “Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot.” She went on to say that while her mom’s words may have come with good intentions, they ultimately led her “the wrong way” when it came to relationships.

Of course, Tish didn’t take the criticism lying down. The Cyrus matriarch doubled down on her advice, arguing that at least her daughter got to enjoy the view while things lasted. “Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like… in a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s hot!” she explained, according to Birmingham Live.

But Miley wasn’t having it. She quickly countered, saying: “No, I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

She emphasized that respect now tops her list of must-haves in a partner, adding: “Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like: ‘They need to be tall.’ My man’s hot as hell… but my man also respects me.”

These days, Miley is happily dating drummer Maxx Morando, whom she credits with embodying both sides of the equation, looks and love. Her sister Brandi even chimed in during the discussion, pointing out that their mom has “evolved” since marrying Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Miley agreed, laughing that Tish finally found someone “that is hot and respects her,” and that’s exactly the balance she’s proud to have found herself. “That’s always the goal,” Miley concluded.

The pop star has been equally open about how her image once sabotaged her personal life. She reflected on a particularly turbulent time in 2013, when her provocative Wrecking Ball video and infamous MTV VMA performance with Robin Thicke made headlines.

Miley later admitted on the Reclaiming podcast with Monica Lewinsky that her bold persona caused serious rifts in her relationships. “I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally,” she confessed. “If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn’t want to be with a woman whose sexual expression part was shared with the world.”

Her high-profile engagement to Liam Hemsworth ended the same year before they reconciled three years later. Looking back, Miley said men often expected her sexuality to be “saved” just for them, something she was never willing to compromise on.

Now, with a partner who respects both her artistry and her independence, Miley seems to have finally found the balance she was missing. And while Tish Cyrus may have given her daughter some eyebrow-raising dating advice in the past, Miley is proof that learning the hard way sometimes leads to the right place.