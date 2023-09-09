Life doesn't always give you your "they lived happily ever after" moment, and the pop chameleon, Miley Cyrus, felt her marriage with ex Liam Hemsworth would collapse before time. Despite their on-again-off-again relationship for almost a decade, the ex-couple couldn't survive the test of time and finally parted ways.

The See You Again singer had a premonition of their relationship's destiny on stage at Glastonbury in 2019. The duo separated after eight months of marital bliss after tying the knot in December 2018, as per Daily Mail. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their brief marriage, and Hemsworth was the first to file for divorce.

In a TikTok video, as part of her Used To Be Young series, she revealed the "moment" when she felt it was over for her and the Hunger Games actor. It was on stage during the Glastonbury Festival performance in 2019 in England. Cyrus got candid, "I have to slow down because this is actually serious." She revealed the reason for her split in the September 5 video.

Cyrus divulged, "So Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to be married just really came from—a place of love first because we've been together for ten years—but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could," reported E! News.

Right before their wedding, the ex-flames lost their Malibu home to the devastating Woolsey Fire — in which three people's lives and 1,643 structures were destroyed in November 2018. Cyrus highlighted the pain of losing a shared home stirred something inside them, and they used the ashes of their burned home as the foundation of their new life.

But, with that pace, it did more harm than good. The Flowers singer who took the stage at the music festival on June 30, 2019, explained, "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship." Despite being overwhelmed with such deep feelings, she put on a facade for the sake of her devout fanbase.

However, she no longer strives to hide behind a "mask" as she did in the past. Cyrus elaborated, "So that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first." She continued, "I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that not to be the case. The human comes first."

As brief as the relationship was, the Wrecking Ball singer doesn't regret it. She said, "I wouldn't erase my story or want it to be erased," reported British Vogue. "Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling." In a previous video, she discussed her "magical home."

"That house had so much magic to it that it ended up really changing my life," she revealed. Cyrus recalled, "I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would’ve never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down."

