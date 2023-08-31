Miley Cyrus Reflects on ‘Wildly Different’ Relationship With Fame and Success as Compared to Dad Billy

Miley Cyrus recently released her new single, Used To Be Young, which is quickly becoming a favorite of her fandom. This new song was a genuine reflection of Miley’s journey in the music industry through the years. The Wrecking Ball singer has also begun sharing a 10-part video series on TikTok with the name of her new single as per People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Whitby

Also Read: Miley Cyrus’ Wholesome Response to Adele Gushing About Her New Song Will Leave You in Tears of Joy

The series features several trivial and big moments in her life growing up as the daughter of famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. In one of her videos, the singer highlights the ‘wildly’ different perspective that she has from her dad in terms of their relationship with fame and success. Miley begins by pointing out the generational gap between her and her beloved father. "My dad grew up the opposite of me," she noted. In continuation, she explained, "I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different."

Miley Cyrus reacting to Billy Ray Cyrus and her singing together when she was a kid 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JibTZfilqN — MileyUpdates | Fan Account (@MileyUpdates) August 26, 2023

She then proceeded to highlight the Old Town Road singer’s perspective. “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it could be." According to what Miley recalls from her father, it is this gesture from a ‘plethora of people’ that warms his heart and keeps him affirmed and positive. "When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood would be."

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Recalls Home She Shared With Ex Liam Hemsworth That Burned Down: “Had So Much Magic to It”

Miley has been involved in the entertainment industry from a very tender age given the roaring success of her father’s career. She was often encouraged to take center stage whenever the opportunity presented itself. “I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional. So I think there’s a difference,” said the Party In The USA singer in fond recollection. She then talked about the painful yet heartwarming meaning of her new single. “It’s about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become.”

It’s true. Used To Be Young. August 25th. pic.twitter.com/9SI3wONDJA — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 23, 2023

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Reveals Grueling Schedule She Followed as a "Tween" During ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

In another video, Miley opened up about what it was like to film the famous teenage show, Hannah Montana which ran successfully for eons. She also revealed the aftermath of touring and deeply reflects on it. “What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” she began to explain.

The Malibu singer mentioned the struggle for consistency and balance between delivering a stellar performance and then getting enough time to bounce back mentally and physically in time for the next one. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest,” advised the singer.

She concluded by talking about her mental state of mind and demeanor while on tour and highlighted how exhausting it has gotten for her. “There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. Miley explained, “I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off,” ended the Flowers singer.

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Explains Why Being on a Tour Erases Her ‘Humanity and Connection': "Isn’t Healthy for Me"

Miley Cyrus Defends Her Father’s ‘Wildly Different’ Attitude Towards Her Fame