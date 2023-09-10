Miley Cyrus Once Shared a Glimpse Into Her Daily Life as a Teen: 'Brimming with Work'

The 13-year-old Miley Cyrus worked around 12 to 13 hours to earn her the title of "pop chameleon." She was a teenager with a jam-packed schedule throughout the day during her early years as a Disney Channel star. The Prisoner singer recently recalled how hectic those days were, and it is awe-inspiring yet mildly concerning how much she worked with no time to breathe.

The now 30-year-old reminisced about her Hannah Montana days (back in 2006). The Disney show was a smash hit that turned Cyrus into a household name. But with name and fame comes a price to pay. As part of her Used To Be Young series on TikTok, the pop star shed light on one of her "typical working" days.

While reflecting on her life and career as a public figure, Cyrus read through one of her schedules for a work weekend. She detailed her grueling itinerary: "I am probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30 a.m. — hair and makeup in my hotel," she explained. "7 a.m. — we get picked up. 7:15 a.m. — I am on the news. 7:45 — I have another live interview. 8:15 — another interview," Cyrus continued. "8:45 — another interview. 9:30 to 11 a.m. — meeting with editors, back to the hotel," the We Can't Stop singer continued reading from a tablet.

Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had an hour-and-a-half-long joint interview over lunch, which was followed by a photoshoot. She had another interview and a photoshoot between 3 and 5 p.m. and a final interview at 6 in the evening. Saturday called for another 12-and-a-half-hour shift, followed by a flight back home. The teenager Cyrus was hard at work.

"Im a lot of things, but lazy ain't one of them," she claimed. "That truly was the next four years of your life," somebody else behind the camera said. Cyrus continued, "So I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation." The comments section was flooded with her fans appreciating her for the hectic schedule she had to put up with.

A TikTok fan, @diorprincess13, said, "No wonder she was so DONE when Hannah Montana ended. Girly needed a break. At the time, I didn't understand why she didn't want anything to do with it." Another fan, @dontcare0987654321, questioned, "How was this allowed??? This is only in a day. Imagine years on this + doing 71 shows tours + recording albums + doing shows + school every day plus family."

This isn't the only topic that the Never Be Me singer spoke about in her Used To Be Young series on her TikTok account; she also touched upon other pivotal moments from her childhood and life in general, including stardom, health, ex-Liam Hemsworth, and her "magical home" that turned into ashes due to wildfires. Cyrus concluded, "My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later, I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans."

