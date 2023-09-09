Miley Cyrus Discusses the Moment She Realized Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was Over

The Flowers singer revealed the day she chose to end her relationship with the Hunger Games star in the 37th episode of her "Used to Be Young" TikTok series. Cyrus said that she and Hemsworth initially met during the casting process for The Last Song in 2010. She recalled, "In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney, and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana. Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three, and Liam was a part of that final three."

It was back in 2018 when Miley announced her marriage to Hemsworth after a series of interesting phases in their relationship which also includes breaking their 2012 engagement only to reconcile in 2016. Now, Cyrus has revealed that she decided to move on from the relationship on June 30, 2019, the day of her performance at the Glastonbury Festival in England. She said, "O, Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married -- just really came from, of course, a place of love first because we'd been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could. The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

Cyrus said that she and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's early connection inspired the romantic chemistry between her and her character in The Last Song. She portrayed teen rebel Veronica "Ronnie" Miller, while Hemsworth portrayed her love interest, popular athlete Will Blakelee. She explained, "I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other. Which was happening in real-time and real life. So, the chemistry was undeniable."

In 2019, a representative for Cyrus told TODAY that the two stars "agreed to separate". At the time the rep stated, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." A few days later Liam confirmed the news by sharing a post on social media and stating, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

However, at the time there were rumors that Cyrus was unfaithful that's why the couple separated. So, Cyrus tweeted to clarify, "I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 percent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide."

