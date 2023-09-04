Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Reflects On the Difficulties of Being a Member of a 'Famous Family'

Trace Cyrus, the sibling of Miley Cyrus, recently shared uncommon remarks regarding his family. The 34-year-old musician is said to have openly discussed his family's fame and its influence on his career during a Q&A session on his Instagram Stories that took place on Monday. Although Trace expressed his deep love for his family, he believes that his career might have seen greater success if he hadn't benefited from his family connections, reports Cosmopolitan.

"I love my family so much, but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family. People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to. But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to 'til after they signed me," he wrote, making reference to his previous band, Metro Station.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Trace, who had previous relationships with Brenda Song and Demi Lovato, also took a moment to contemplate the significance of safeguarding his romantic relationships in his current phase of life. "After having such public relationships in the past, I've decided any of my current or future relationships will be much more private. So even if I did have a girlfriend I wouldn't tell you guys. Sorry," the musician explained.

Nonetheless, this doesn't imply that Trace won't express his affection for his family. He also shared his sentiments about his family when congratulating his mother, Tish Cyrus, on her recent wedding in a post. "I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family Congrats to my my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes. I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that’s really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you @tishcyrus," he posted on Instagram, accompanied by a picture featuring the singer alongside his mother and sisters, Miley, who is 30 years old, and Brandi Cyrus.

Although Trace, Miley, and the 36-year-old Brandi attended Tish's wedding, it seemed that their siblings, Noah Cyrus, aged 23, and Braison Cyrus, aged 29, were not present. On the wedding day, Noah shared an Instagram Stories photo of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as she and Braison perused a cafe menu, according to People Magazine.

Trace, originally named Neil Timothy Helson, is the biological child of Leticia 'Tish' Cyrus and Baxter Neal Helson. His name was legally changed in 1993 when he was adopted by Tish's second husband, the two-time Grammy winner Billy Ray Cyrus. In addition to Trace and Miley, the former couple also has two other children together: son Braison, who is 29 years old, and Noah, who is 23 and has also pursued a successful music career. Billy Ray has another son named Christopher Cody, aged 31, from a previous relationship with Kristin Luckey. He also adopted Trace and Brandi, who is 36 years old, both of whom are Tish's children from her relationship with Baxter, according to The Daily Mail.

