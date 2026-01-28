“Mike Tyson Got Paid” — Boxing Legend Sparks Backlash After Attending Private Screening of ‘Melania’

Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson landed in hot water after attending a private screening of Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary at the White House on January 24, 2026.

The VIP screening, held in the East Room of the President’s residence, brought together a select group of celebrities, including high-profile business executives, as well as Donald Trump’s close circle of friends.

In addition to Tyson, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, New York Stock Exchange CEO Lynn Martin, Fiat heiress Azzi Agnelli, and self-help guru Tony Robbins also joined the event as VIPs. However, members of the Trump administration reportedly remained missing from the screening.

While it was not surprising to see Tyson’s name on the guest list, given his friendly relationship with the Trump family, social media users were left disappointed when the heavyweight champion showed up in Washington, DC.

Mike Tyson stuns w/ his wife for 'MELANIA' the movie. Only in theaters January 30.



Netizens took to social media to call out Tyson after photos from the private Melania screening surfaced online. “F— Mike Tyson,” one commentator wrote on Threads. “Another has-been,” a second user responded.

“You just KNOW Iron Mike was looking for an ear to chew off after 25 [minutes] of that movie,” a third user claimed, in reference to the infamous incident where the boxer bit his rival Evander Holyfield’s ear during the WBA heavyweight championship rematch in June 1997.

Some internet users also claimed, “Paid. Mike Tyson got PAID!!” without any proof of the athlete receiving any financial compensation to attend the screening of the Brett Ratner-directed documentary.

Others also took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the boxer for his attendance. “Et tu, Mike Tyson?” one asked.

“On the night ICE murdered a man who cares for veterans, you go to the WH to watch the premiere of the Melania movie? I get why all the CEOs went. But I thought Mike was a learned man. Instead, he is a supporter of fascism,” they added.

Tyson’s friendship with Trump began decades ago when the former defeated Olympic gold medalist Michael Spinks in a 1988 fight organized by the President to promote the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Jake Paul lifting Mike Tyson up on his shoulders during Trump's inauguration celebration



In the wake of the fight, which became the highest-grossing sports event at the time, Tyson fired his manager, Bill Cayton, and allowed Trump to step in as his chief adviser and strategist.

Although speculation about a potential crack in their friendship swirled amid rumors of Trump’s alleged affair with Tyson’s then-wife, Robin Givens, the POTUS dismissed the claims, calling the rumors “disgusting.”

Trump also supported Tyson during his 1992 r— conviction, suggesting that the boxer should be allowed to fight and donate the proceeds to charities supporting victims. Meanwhile, Tyson openly advocated for Trump during his presidential run.

“Trump should be the president of the United States,” Mike Tyson said in 2015. His support of the President remained consistent over the years. “I always remember him for being a good guy,” the boxing legend said while talking about Trump during a 2024 interview.

Last year, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul lifted up Mike Tyson on his shoulders during Donald Trump’s inaugural ball in January 2025. Months later, he was spotted with the President and the First Lady at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.