Mike Johnson Urges GOP Lawmaker to Answer Affair Allegations Tied to Staffer’s Suicide

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that Rep. Tony Gonzales should publicly address allegations of an affair with a district staffer who later died by suicide. However, he stopped short of calling for the Texas Republican to resign.

Johnson told reporters he is aware of the allegations and understands concerns from both parties. Still, he believes any disciplinary actions should follow established procedures.

“We need to let the investigations play out,” Johnson said, according to CNN. He added that members deserve due process and that leadership would not act too soon.

The allegations involve claims that Gonzales had a relationship with a staffer in his district office. The woman later died by suicide and questions have arisen among lawmakers about whether House rules were violated due to the circumstances surrounding her death and the nature of the alleged relationship.

Gonzales has not publicly confirmed an affair, and he has not been charged with any crime. His office did not respond immediately to requests for comment on Monday. CNN reported that some Republican colleagues have privately urged him to provide a clearer account of events.

Johnson stated he has spoken with Gonzales and urged him to respond to the allegations. “I think he needs to address it,” the speaker said, adding that formal conclusions must be based on findings from appropriate reviews.

The House Ethics Committee oversees allegations of misconduct by House members. The panel can look into potential violations of chamber rules, including improper relationships involving staff. Nancy Mace announced it has opened a formal investigation into this case.

BREAKING: We’ve filed a resolution directing the Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly release records and reports on all of their investigations into Members of Congress for sexual harassment and unwelcome sexual advances. Tony Gonzales is just the tip of the iceberg. There… pic.twitter.com/vcY1zzILDd — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 24, 2026

House rules prohibit certain relationships between members and staff if they involve supervisory authority or create conflicts of interest. Even consensual relationships can raise ethical concerns when there is a power imbalance or a reporting structure involved.

Gonzales represents a South Texas district that covers a large part of the U.S.-Mexico border. As a moderate republican, he has built a reputation as a lawmaker focused on national security and has occasionally disagreed with some party members on border and immigration legislation. The allegations come at a politically sensitive time as House Republicans get ready for a competitive midterm cycle and can’t afford more controversies.

Johnson, who leads a narrow Republican majority, faces pressure from some in his conference to show consistent standards in handling misconduct claims. He stated Monday that leadership would follow precedent and allow investigative bodies to do their work.

The speaker’s comments show a cautious approach amid increased political scrutiny. In recent years, several members of Congress from both parties have resigned following ethics inquiries or public allegations, while others have stayed in office pending reviews.

Democrats have called for transparency and accountability but have not formally demanded Gonzales’ resignation. Members from both parties have suggested that more information is needed about the timeline of events and any official workplace relationship between Gonzales and the staffer.

As questions linger, Johnson’s focus on procedure shows an effort to prevent internal turmoil while ensuring that allegations involving members are addressed according to established rules. Whether the matter moves to a formal ethics inquiry or disciplinary action will depend on findings that have not yet been made public.

For now, House leadership expects Gonzales to address the accusations directly while awaiting any formal review that could determine the next steps. It is yet to be seen how it affect his political career when the voters go to the polls.