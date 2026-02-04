News

Mike Johnson Tried to Teach the Bible to the Pope

Published on: February 4, 2026 at 11:01 AM ET

Mike Johnson was responding to the Pope's criticism of the Trump administration

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Mike Johnson, Pope Leo XIV
Mike Johnson Hits Back At Pope Leo XIV (Image source: X/@annamlulis, @CatholicArena)

Mike Johnson is returning to his theologian avatar. The House Speaker broke down scripture for the Vicar of Christ. Johnson is a devout Southern Baptist, and on Tuesday, he delivered a theological dissertation, which comes after he was asked to respond to remarks made by Pope Leo XIV about the Trump administration’s immigration agenda amid rampant ICE killings.

Back in November, the pope called for “deep reflection” on how the U.S. administration is treating the migrants in the country. The Chicago-born pontiff also cited a scripture to double down on his criticism. He has always been vocal against many policies implemented by Donald Trump and his administration.

Referencing to Gospel of Matthew, he said, “Jesus says very clearly at the end of the world, we’re going to be asked, you know, how did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not? And I think that there’s a deep reflection that needs to be made in terms of what’s happening.”

“Many people who’ve lived for years and years and years, never causing problems, have been deeply affected by what’s going on right now,” the Pope added.

Mike Johnson’s response came after he was asked to comment on the matter. On Tuesday, Pablo Manríquez, the MediasTouch reporter, asked him, “Pope Leo has cited Matthew 25:35 to critique Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. How would you respond to Pope Leo in scripture?”

To this, Mike Johnson replied, “So you want me to give you a theological dissertation? All right. I tell you what. I’ll post it on my website later today, but let me give you a quick summary.” He then insisted that the Bible says, “assimilation is expected and anticipated and proper.”

“When someone comes into your country, comes into your nation, they do not have the right to change its laws or to change a society. They’re expected to assimilate. We haven’t had a lot of that going on,” said the House Speaker.

Johnson insisted that scriptures also require civil authorities to maintain order. He criticized the Joe Biden administration for failing to do so. “We did not take care of our borders,” said Johnson. “We should love our neighbor as ourselves, as individuals, but as a civil authority, the government has to maintain the law, and that is biblical,” he added.

Mike Johnson did not stop at his two-minute speech; he went on X (formerly Twitter) to further defend his comments. “Despite the unfounded claims of the Left, supporting a strong national border is a very Christian thing to do. The Bible tells us so,” he said.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *