Mike Johnson Preps Last-Ditch Pitch to Save GOP in 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to put together another economic package with party support as Republicans seek a new legislative victory before the 2026 midterm elections. He also faces internal divisions in a House majority that leaves little room for mistakes.

Johnson told CNN he had a “productive” meeting last week with important committee chairmen and recently spoke with Senate Majority Leader John Thune. They are considering using the budget reconciliation process, which would let Republicans pass legislation without needing Democratic votes in the Senate.

“We want to use all the tools we have. I’m very bullish and optimistic. I think we can make something happen,” Johnson said about the possibility of another reconciliation package.

Johnson has asked committee leaders to come up with ideas for a second GOP bill, although the specific details are still unclear. The package could cover health care, tax policy, deficit reduction, or a combination of these areas. Johnson feels pressure from lawmakers who want more action before voters weigh in on the House majority in November 2026. However, he also faces concerns from members who worry that a high-profile failure could hurt the party.

This effort follows a significant measure Republicans passed last year, which included tax changes, spending cuts, and immigration provisions. Trump labeled it the “Big, Beautiful Bill.” GOP leaders and campaign-focused members have debated how to explain this law to voters, especially since it tightened access to Medicaid and food assistance while extending tax cuts initially enacted during Trump’s first term.

Johnson’s initiative has immediate political and procedural challenges. Recent reports highlighted unexpected turbulence on the House floor, including a surprise loss on a vote that GOP leaders thought would pass easily and the withdrawal of several measures. It is also noted that conservatives want significant federal spending cuts, while some moderates argue that these demands complicate reelection efforts in competitive districts.

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a conservative who often challenges leadership, suggested that lawmakers should test new ideas instead of dismissing them outright. However, he criticized the campaign pressures that overshadow governing. “You never know until you try,” Roy said. “If you spend half your time in Congress and half your time running, that’s foolish.”

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, another fiscal conservative, pointed out the limits on what leadership can achieve with a slim majority. “We barely had the votes to defund NPR. I don’t know how we can aggressively reform anything,” Davidson said.

The Republican Study Committee has promoted housing policies and expanded health savings accounts, claiming these ideas would cut $1 trillion from the deficit. The group has called its agenda “Making the American Dream Affordable Again.” Chairman Rep. August Pfluger of Texas believes some proposals could gain Democratic support. “There are many legislative proposals that truly are 80-20 issues,” Pfluger said.

Other Republicans think Johnson should steer clear of another party-line conflict. Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon prefers bipartisan efforts, like an immigration bill or a debt commission, warning that relying heavily on reconciliation “creates a very polarized environment.” New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew urged leaders to pause and refocus on health care. “I hope we don’t make a foolish decision,” Van Drew said.

Leadership also faces mathematical challenges as reports indicate that the death of one House member, the resignation of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and an upcoming special election in Texas have further tightened the margin. Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma noted that fears about losing the majority do not translate into votes. “You still have to gather votes,” he stated.

Even if Johnson manages to pass a bill in the House, the Senate could bring its own uncertainties. Reports mention the pressure on vulnerable Senate Republicans like Susan Collins from Maine and Lisa Murkowski from Alaska as Johnson and Thune try to keep their members unified.