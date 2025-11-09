Mike Johnson Just Crushed Trump’s Third-Term Fantasy—Here’s How

Mike Johnson is reminding Donald Trump that some dreams are better off as dreams. The House Speaker addressed rumors about the Trump’s alleged plans to run for president a third time. Johnson shared how he killed the plans when the President asked him about it.

Trump has often brought up the possibility of running for a third term. During his trip to Asia in May, he finally acknowledged how unconstitutional his own wishes are. He noted how he would “love to do it,” but the 22nd Amendment would stop him from doing so.

President Trump on Monday confirmed he’d love to run for a third term. He said, “I would love to do it,” and if he didn’t the Republican Party has great people like JD Vance and Marco Rubio. Trump then mocks Democrats for having only low IQ people like AOC and Jasmine Crockett. pic.twitter.com/xJE7b0uUGk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 27, 2025

“If you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” he was heard acknowledging. Recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed how his conversation with the President regarding the same topic went.

“It’s been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about, the constrictions of the Constitution, as much as so many of the American people lament that,” he clarified, according to a CNN report.

Johnson also claimed that Trump is not serious about the unconstitutional wish but was reveling in getting a rise out of his critics. “He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire about the very prospect,” the House Speaker alleged. Trump himself has labeled his idea as “too cute,” according to The Guardian.

Steve Bannon, who served as Trump’s Chief White House Strategist, also discussed the possibility in an interview. “He’s going to get a third term,” he declared in an interview with The Economist.

He went on to claim that Trump “will” be President in 2028 and how people “ought to get accustomed to that.” When the 22nd Amendment was brought up, he noted how many “different alternatives” to seemingly work around it existed.

“There’s a plan, and President Trump will be the president in ’28,” Bannon added while revealing much about how that outcome is going to be achieved. The masses have dismissed Trump’s wish over and over again by noting how it’s impossible to run a third time without it going against the Constitution.

🚨 JUST IN: Gavin Newsom is claiming Donald Trump will run for a third term as president in 2028 “Mark my word! These guys are NOT screwing around!” “I received in the mail – a ‘Trump 2028’ hat!” OMG 😭 pic.twitter.com/awWKhPwnDF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 14, 2025

Gavin Newsom is one of the people who thinks Trump’s remarks are far from being jokes. The Governor of California has urged people not to be as dismissive of the 79-year-old. During a speech, he urged Americans to “wake up” while noting that he had received a “Trump 2028” mail from a MAGA supporter.

“These guys are not screwing around. The rules do not apply to them,” Newsom noted in a Facebook post. He then pointed to the new $200 million ballroom being built in the White House as the clearest proof. “Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?” the governor questioned.