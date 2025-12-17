Mike Johnson Draws Fury After GOP Walks Away From Health Care Tax Credit Extension

In a surprising twist, House Speaker Mike Johnson has shut down the vote for extending health care tax credits, causing an uproar online. Previously, the GOP promised to consider an extension of the ongoing credit in a vote which was set for this week. However, CBS News reports the vote was blocked.

Despite efforts from Republicans to file for an extension and avoid serious political consequences and loss of voters, Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson Johnson claimed they’re going to create a separate bill entirely, reportedly without an extension. And, withheld their vote on the subject.

Democrats forced the Unaffordable Care Act on the country — FALSELY promising lower costs, more choice, and better care. What Americans got instead: SKYROCKETING premiums, SHRINKING networks, DECLINING quality, and RAMPANT fraud. Democrats broke the system. Republicans are… pic.twitter.com/WlOWjT6gCU — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 16, 2025

This not only puts those of lower economic backgrounds at risk but also compromises the well-being of people who greatly depend on the Healthcare plan for medical care. At a recent press conference, House representative Johnson claimed he and his team “worked through the night” to figure out a solution and consider the bill.

Johnson revealed, “We looked for a way to try to allow for that pressure-release valve, and it was not to be.” Despite the gravity of the situation, Johnson voices optimism, saying, “There’s some ideas on the table that could work.”

What those ideas are, we’ll probably never know; however, here’s a breakdown of why Johnson’s announcement is bad news for people. Currently, millions of American citizens continue to pay premiums since the pandemic, which were enhanced health insurance tax credits per the Affordable Care Act.

The very same credit system is set to expire at the end of 2025. As mentioned, this would potentially lead to people paying twice the amount of premiums as before, resulting in extremely expensive premiums for low-income Americans.

Bullshit! When I had insurance from the ACA, it was affordable by using my tax credits. What do the Republicans have to offer? Thoughts and prayers? You’ve made insurance unaffordable for millions of people! — Steven Levine (@levine_ste66921) December 17, 2025

Currently, the House’s deadline about matters of the vote are set to be decided on December 31, 2025. People online are not happy with this decision whatsoever. It didn’t take them long to express their thoughts on X, almost immediately after Johnson’s announcement was made.

Several enraged users slammed Johnson for blocking the extension of ACA subsidies, resulting in the increase of premiums. A first one pointed out, “I agree (with Johnson’s initial remarks), but you’re not addressing the elephant in the room. The premiums are going to skyrocket. Wake up, gop.”

Another one desperately urged, “You need to do something and do it quick, or we will lose the midterms, and we will lose badly.” A third one pointed out the timeline given to come up with a solution and said, “You were given 3 years to come up with something better. You didn’t.”

A final one took a jab at the “empty promises” made earlier, highlighting, “The House has been in recess much of this year and has gotten almost nothing done. Please excuse me for being a little cynical.”