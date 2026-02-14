Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Confirms Divorce From Husband Cody Hawken

Beauty Influencer Mikayla Nogueira shared a video revealing the shocking news of her divorce from her husband, Cody Hawken. She started her video saying, “I am getting a divorce. Take a minute, take it in. I am getting a divorce.”

In the video, Nogueira did not share the exact reason and remained vague while sharing her emotions. She claimed only she and Cody know why they are getting divorced. She told the fans that they are both in this together, so she doesn’t want anyone to pull them apart. There are speculations and rumors about their marriage, but she doesn’t want fans to believe that.

💔 Influencer Mikayla Nogueira confirms split from husband Cody Hawken. Details: https://t.co/avdTE6jx18 pic.twitter.com/mEqK9lo1Fx — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2026



The duo still has love for each other and still meet for dinners. They are supporting each other through hard times. She also made a reference to Cody’s previous addiction issues, but wants the fans to leave that out. She wants him to be happy as he deserves. They have dogs together, so they will remain friends despite the divorce.

Nogueira revealed they made the decision last year and took time to process the news. It has helped her share the news and she appreciated her fans for the support and love they gave to their marriage. Both she and Cody are scared but embracing the new beginnings.

They understand each other’s struggles as they have been together for five years and married for two. Last year, Nogueira shared an emotional post on completing two years of their marriage. She noted how much they love and respect each other amidst life’s hardships.

Mukyala Nogueira and Cody Hawken Divorcing After 2 years of Marriage. “Cody and I are in this together. Please don’t pull us apart, “No one gets married to get a divorce.” -Mukyala Nogueira. pic.twitter.com/e3zlaZGa64 — 👑Beno10 (@Beno10_MFC) February 13, 2026



They got married in July 2023 and she has been proud of Cody’s journey into sobriety. He was sober when they got married, but did struggle to maintain it. She explained that he went to rehab last year; hence, he was absent most of the time.

In her video, she explained she made the best memories with her husband and will cherish them forever. She revealed they have been going through grief and emotions together. At the end, Nogueira confirmed she will still be a beauty and makeup content creator.

She will be sharing a Valentine’s Day video soon. She confirmed nothing related to work will change from her end. Her name on Instagram still reads Mikayla Nogueira Hawken, showing she isn’t bitter about the divorce.