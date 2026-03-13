Migrant Arrested for Pushing Two Men Onto Upper East Side Subway Tracks in New York City

An undocumented migrant was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, in New York, for allegedly pushing two individuals onto subway tracks. One of the reported victims was an 83-year-old Air Force veteran.

The accused, 34-year-old Bairon Hernandez, is a migrant from Honduras who entered the U.S. in 2008, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents. He was deported four times prior to the assault, with the latest deportation being in 2020. However, he managed to return to U.S. each time.

The two individuals shoved onto the tracks by Hernandez were Richard Williams and John Rodriguez. The incident occurred at Lexington-63rd Street station on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

DHS documents also reveal that the Honduran native is a repeat offender who has at least 15 criminal charges against his name. His previous charges include domestic violence, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, drug possession, assault and obstruction of police.

Migrant who shoved 2 onto NYC subway tracks was deported 4 times, had 15 arrests on his record: feds https://t.co/4inX621BFy pic.twitter.com/X1zBxxGnPY — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2026

​Williams, who is an Air Force veteran, was found unresponsive and is currently fighting for his life following the attack. Rodriguez suffered minor injuries and is in a stable condition. Williams’ daughter, Debbie, told The New York Post that she wants Hernandez to face serious consequences for his actions.

“Now I’m pissed, now I’m upset. How did he get back here? I want him to go to the Venezuela prison, the worst place he could go to. I want him to suffer for the rest of his life. Prison justice would be appropriate,” Debbie said.

DHS has urged local New York authorities not to release Hernandez from their custody because of his problematic immigration status. DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “We are praying for the victims and their families.”

Not a single Democrat is holding up a sign, marching in the streets, rioting, or showing outrage for 83 year old Air Force veteran Richard Williams, who was pushed onto the subway tracks FOR NO REASON by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Honduras. Richard is now fighting for his life and is… pic.twitter.com/DezGNXighO — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) March 11, 2026

Bis issued an official statement on Thursday, March 12, calling Hernandez a “serial criminal.” She said, “Bairon Posada-Hernandez is a serial criminal and a four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans.”

According to a complaint lodged by Manhattan prosecutors, Hernandez has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault. However, he pleaded not guilty and denied involvement in the incident.

The incident follows New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s signing of an executive order that reduces Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in the city. Mamdani said in a statement, “We will make it clear once again ICE will not be able to enter New York City property without a judicial warrant.”

Governor Kathy Hochul presented new anti-ICE proposals earlier this year. One proposal dismisses the existing agreements between local and federal law enforcement authorities.

The Trump administration strongly condemned the decisions of both Mamdani and Hochul and raised questions over alleged sheltering of undocumented immigrants from federal agents.