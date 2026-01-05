Michigan Senior Citizen in Coma After Allegedly Being Attacked by DoorDash Driver

A Michigan DoorDash driver is accused of assaulting a 75-year-old veteran who requested that the man slow down while driving in his neighborhood.

Ryan Turner, 40, turned himself in to police in late December after he allegedly punched 75-year-old Lloyd Poole. Turner has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor which could land him up to one year in prison. He posted a $35,000 bond last week and admitted to police that he punched Poole with a “closed fist.” Poole fell and hit his head on the road, and Turner drove away.

Poole remained in a coma as of Sunday, January 4. His daughter, Jen Shaw, told WXYZ that he underwent emergency brain surgery and has had part of his skull removed.

“He’s not responding,” Shaw said. “He can’t talk. He’s not awake. We don’t know when he’s going to get out of this hospital bed. That may never happen.”

🚨 VETERAN IN COMA: A 75-year-old veteran, Lloyd Poole, is hospitalized in a coma after allegedly being punched in the head by a DoorDash driver he asked to slow down in his neighborhood. The driver, 40-year-old Ryan Turner, has been charged with aggravated assault

DoorDash addressed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE, calling the situation “absolutely appalling and unacceptable.”

“DoorDash has zero tolerance for violence, and we have permanently removed the individual’s access to the platform,” a spokesperson said. “We are working with local law enforcement to support their investigation to ensure justice is served.”

Turner told Wixom Police that he got out of his car to confront Poole and subsequently felt threatened. There is no indication based on publicly available information that Poole was armed or threatened Turner. Shaw told WXYZ that her father never expected to be hit, much less sent to the hospital.

An argument over speeding in a Wixom neighborhood turned violent Sunday, leaving a 75-year-old man critically injured and a delivery driver facing charges.

Shaw also criticized Turner’s release on bond.

“[He’s] going about his life as normally as can be, and we’re definitely not,” Shaw said. “He’s out, wandering around. You just never know. I think you need to be careful because people are unpredictable.”

She added, “You just don’t know with the brain, so we’re very concerned. We’re really worried.”

WXYZ reported that Turner has numerous prior multiple driving-related offenses, including driving with a suspended or invalid license. He also had an assault and battery charge in 2022, though he pleaded it down. Turner’s criminal history also includes previous convictions for stolen property and retail fraud dating back to 2003.

It is unknown how DoorDash allowed Turner to drive for the platform, considering his history of driving-related incidents. As of publication, it was also unknown if Turner drove for other services such as Uber or Lyft. According to DoorDash, its background check includes a motor vehicle report and a criminal history report.