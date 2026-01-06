Michigan Man Charged in New Year’s Eve Stabbing of Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

A Michigan man was arrested this past weekend and faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Matthew Molinaro last week, hours after discovering the body of Peyton Bilbia in the latter’s apartment. Bilbia, 26, was found with multiple stab wounds.

Molinaro was formally arraigned on Sunday, January 4, and will appear in court for a probable cause conference on Wednesday, January 14. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail without bail. If convicted on the first-degree murder charge, Molinaro faces life in prison.

“Peyton Bilbia should be with us today,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “Instead, his life was cut short because of what appears to be a domestic dispute. This case is a tragic reminder that the danger from domestic violence doesn’t end when a relationship ends.”

In Michigan, 29-year-old #MatthewMolinaro is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man who police say was dating the suspect’s ex.#CourtTV What do YOU think? pic.twitter.com/Sb6FFwp4Ab — Court TV (@CourtTV) January 5, 2026

Officials said that the victim’s girlfriend requested a welfare check on December 31, telling police that she had been unable to contact Bilbia. The girlfriend had also obtained a personal protection order against Molinaro.

Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz called the murder a “targeted attack” and said it was not “random” when he spoke with WXYZ. Tarasiewicz said that police and the fire department forced entry into the apartment, found the body, and discovered that Bilbia’s phone was still ringing.

“We completely feel for the family,” Tarasiewicz said. “We understand that they are devastated. I think this is awful. I couldn’t imagine being in their shoes right now, and we’re trying to support them in any way we can.”

“We’ve been doing conditioning and getting ready for the season because we are going to be in the best shape possible,” he said at the time. “That’s how we are going to win games, being in the best shape.”

Although his individual stats from that year were not immediately available, the Holly football team finished 5-4 and went 4-3 in Flint Metro League play.

Holly, MI – It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that family, friends, and the community mourn the tragic passing of Peyton Bilbia, 26, of Milford, formerly of Grand Blanc, who was senselessly taken from this world on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. https://t.co/BLuMZ6uhaw — Xpress Zone (@Xpresslivenews) January 2, 2026

A 2017 graduate of Holly High School, Bilbia played football and baseball for the Broncos. His MaxPreps page lists him as a running back and linebacker who played at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds as a senior. Bilbia even spoke with the Tri-County Times ahead of his senior season and discussed the team’s “crazy” summer workouts.

“Peyton enjoyed working out, riding mountain bikes, movies, music, our dogs, and University of Michigan football,” his obituary reads. “Peyton was a kind-hearted soul who loved his family and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Bilbia’s family created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. As of publication, over 430 people had donated nearly $36,000. The funeral was scheduled for Wednesday, January 7.

“As we grieve, we are focused on honoring his life and the love he shared with everyone,” his family wrote.