Michigan Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Searched ‘Gun Silencer’ and ‘Where Does Trash Go?’ Amid Her Disappearance- Investigator Reveals Chilling Details

A Michigan man who has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend made shocking Google searches when she disappeared. The man searched the internet for gun silencers and about where the trash went after being picked up. Here’s everything you need to know about the disturbing murder of Ashley Elkins.

Elkins, who is a mother of two, went missing after she left her home to run errands. The woman left her Warren, Michigan, home on January 2 and never returned. The hairstylist’s ex-boyfriend, DeAndre Booker, was soon arrested as a suspect in the case.

Chris Moran, who works as a detective for the Roseville Police Department, revealed how Booker made shocking Google searches while Elkins remained missing. In an interview with WDIV, the detective was adamant that the man’s internet history was linked to the alleged murder.

Moran shared some of these searches included “[T]elling god i want to kill someone,”“9mm silencer roseville,” “shoot gun through pillow,” and “Can you track location when phone is off.” The most suspicious of all, according to the detective, was Booker’s search for trash.

“What happened to trash after its picked up,” the man reportedly searched. During Booker’s trial, his attorney noted how they don’t see why his client’s internet history would be relevant to the murder. Moran was quick to note how, given the information available about the murder, the search history “ appeared the most relevant.”

🚨 UPDATE ON ASHLEY ELKINS CASE 🚨

Her blood was found in his house.

Her car? Abandoned.

He was the last one to see her. They got blood evidence but no body — is that why he thinks he’ll walk? This a murder without a body. You agree? #AshleyElkins #TrueCrime pic.twitter.com/aiBcIYLsJZ — Quiet Witness (@QuietWitnessTV1) August 6, 2025

In an interview with WDIV, the detective shared that blood was found on the dumpster of Booker’s apartment. Moran believes that there is a high chance the man “had placed the victim in the dumpster.” He noted how if his speculation was true, Booker would “definitely be very concerned” with where the trash went.

Elkin’s body still hasn’t been discovered by the authorities. In January, DeAndre Booker, who is 32 years old, was found guilty of allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend. A report from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office reveals that the man was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, disinterment and mutilation, and concealing a death.

FOX 2 Detroit🚨BREAKING: Ex-boyfriend arrested in missing Ashley Elkins’ case, he’s expected to be arraigned on unrelated charges NOT murder – yet. Her body has not been recovered but we are told police have a good idea where it is located. The mother of two from Warren hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/i51JFGx5hu — CrimeInTheD ® (@CrimeInTheD) January 9, 2025

Robbie Lang, who served as the defense attorney on the case, discussed the verdict in an interview with People. “I don’t have any real comment on what people search or don’t search [on the Internet], and I don’t know where that quantifies as guilt for anything,” Lang noted.

DeAndre Booker denied all accusations and pleaded not guilty in court. According to a Law&Crime report, the man’s trial will resume on 15 August.