Michigan Doctor Gets 35–60 Years for Secretly Filming Wife, Kids, Female Relatives & Patients

Oumair Aejaz, 41, a Michigan doctor, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison on 31 counts of s—– misconduct on December 2. The verdict came after the case opened in 2024, when his wife claimed that he had been secretly recording her, some of their female relatives, and even his minor children.

Aejaz has pleaded no contest to all 31 counts against him, as revealed by the prosecutors. The former doctor was sentenced in Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Karen D. McDonald said on Tuesday, “This sentence ensures Oumair Aejaz will never again harm another victim. However, the damage he inflicted upon his victims will not go away with this resolution. We must continue to support them as they move forward from this trauma.”

Sheriff Bouchard statement on the conviction and sentencing of the doctor that was secretly touching and/or photographing women and children. “I applaud Judge Anderson’s sentencing decision and the prosecutor’s efforts to hold this sick individual fully to account. The pic.twitter.com/KIBZKQ21Lu — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) December 2, 2025

Aejaz was convicted of 13 counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, 13 counts of Capturing/Distributing an Image of an Unclothed Person, four counts of Child S-xually Abusive Commercial Activity, three counts of Second Degree Criminal S-xual Conduct, and two counts of First Degree Criminal S-xual Conduct, as per PEOPLE.

The case against him was brought in August 2024, when the former doctor was still working at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. According to CBS Detroit, he was also occasionally employed at Henry Ford Hospital Macomb in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Last year, his wife submitted evidence that unveiled how Aejaz had been secretly recording her, their two minor children, and even some female relatives at their home. CBS Detroit reported that the subsequent investigation also caught him recording children and adults at Goldfish Swim School in Rochester Hills. In addition, the former doctor was also filming minors and adults secretly in hospital rooms and bedrooms using a hidden camera.

A judge sentenced a former Rochester Hills doctor who pleaded no contest to preying on women & children to 35-60 years in prison this morning. The judge scolded him, calling him a “predator and a narcissit.” pic.twitter.com/25LrY74fDj — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) December 2, 2025

Several other women also stepped forward with claims. According to CBS News, three other lawsuits were filed against him in October. The accusers alleged that Oumair Aejaz secretly recorded and s-xually assaulted them at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb, Michigan.

The victims also claimed that the hospital did not take any steps even after several complaints against him. Attorney Matthew Piccirilli, who is representing them, told CBS, “There is a class action ongoing, but these people felt that their rights were not adequately represented, and they wanted individual claims.

On Tuesday, following the sentencing, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a statement saying, “I applaud Judge Anderson’s sentencing decision and the Prosecutor’s efforts to hold this sick individual fully to account. The exploitation of women and children—especially in some cases when he used his trusted position as a physician—is absolutely unconscionable.”