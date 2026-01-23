Michigan Dad, Who Burned His 1-Year-Old With Cigarettes, Finally Gets His Due

A Michigan dad, charged with child abuse, will now spend up to a decade in jail. Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore physically abused his two sons, 9 and 1 years old. He beat up and choked a 9-year-old for sleeping on the couch. He placed lit cigarettes on one year old’s back.

According to Law&Crime, the 38-year-old father was accused of child abuse in June. Moore did not admit to being guilty, but he pleaded no contest to the charges. This implies the prosecutors had enough evidence to prove the child abuse allegations.

‘It’s gonna happen all night’: Dad who beat 9-year-old son because he fell asleep on couch learns his fate https://t.co/ntYuLrd1yY — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 22, 2026



He also opted out of trial over two felonies, second and fourth degree child abuse. The kids lived with their dad at the 100 block of South Edith Street in Pontiac. He got caught when the nine-year-old son escaped their house while Moore went to the store.

His son went to another house, and they called the police. When the deputies arrived, they saw severe abrasion on the 9-year-old’s eyes, neck and torso. He also told them that the father had beaten him with a broom handle and choked him until he lost consciousness.

Moore also hit him with a belt on his legs, back and face. With no remorse at all, Moore said, “It’s gonna happen all night.” He also abused the one-year-old, who had marks from cigarette burns on his body.

Man accused of beating, choking young son opts out of trial https://t.co/T4ADyd6uTA pic.twitter.com/fq4AM4Afc8 — The Oakland Press (@TheOaklandPress) December 5, 2025

The father threw the toddler into his crib when he cried due to hunger. Police arrested more at a relative’s house and released a statement on June 29, 2025. He was held at the Oakland County Jail over a $100,000 bond.

The relative told the police that Moore admitted to beating his son for stealing. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated, “One of the worst things we see is the horrific abuse of children. It cannot be tolerated, and those responsible must be held fully accountable and their children protected.”

During the father’s arrest, the mother of one year old did not live with them as she was in jail. Meanwhile, the toddler was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Paramedics also took the 9-year-old to the hospital for treatment. The accused father will spend between three and ten years in jail.