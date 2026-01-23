News

Michigan Dad, Who Burned His 1-Year-Old With Cigarettes, Finally Gets His Due

Published on: January 23, 2026 at 9:01 AM ET

The dad accused of abusing his two sons was arrested in June last year.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Michigan dad sentenced to prison over child abuse.
Michigan dad, Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore physically abused his two sons and will now spend up to a decade in jail. (Image Source: The Heat Magazine/ Facebook; TheOaklandPress/X)

A Michigan dad, charged with child abuse, will now spend up to a decade in jail. Cedric Diequell-Stevens Moore physically abused his two sons, 9 and 1 years old. He beat up and choked a 9-year-old for sleeping on the couch. He placed lit cigarettes on one year old’s back.

According to Law&Crime, the 38-year-old father was accused of child abuse in June. Moore did not admit to being guilty, but he pleaded no contest to the charges. This implies the prosecutors had enough evidence to prove the child abuse allegations.


He also opted out of trial over two felonies, second and fourth degree child abuse. The kids lived with their dad at the 100 block of South Edith Street in Pontiac. He got caught when the nine-year-old son escaped their house while Moore went to the store.

His son went to another house, and they called the police. When the deputies arrived, they saw severe abrasion on the 9-year-old’s eyes, neck and torso. He also told them that the father had beaten him with a broom handle and choked him until he lost consciousness.

Moore also hit him with a belt on his legs, back and face. With no remorse at all, Moore said, “It’s gonna happen all night.” He also abused the one-year-old, who had marks from cigarette burns on his body.

The father threw the toddler into his crib when he cried due to hunger. Police arrested more at a relative’s house and released a statement on June 29, 2025. He was held at the Oakland County Jail over a $100,000 bond.

The relative told the police that Moore admitted to beating his son for stealing. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated, “One of the worst things we see is the horrific abuse of children. It cannot be tolerated, and those responsible must be held fully accountable and their children protected.”

During the father’s arrest, the mother of one year old did not live with them as she was in jail. Meanwhile, the toddler was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. Paramedics also took the 9-year-old to the hospital for treatment. The accused father will spend between three and ten years in jail.

Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *