Michelle Obama’s Outfit Choice at Buckingham Palace Still Sparks Debate—But the Queen’s Unexpected Words Reveal the Truth No One Saw Coming

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been an inspiration for a lot of people, not only for her political endeavors as a First Lady but also as a well-known philanthropist who has done some incredible work beyond her tenure for America. Meanwhile, Michelle has also earned praise and criticism for her fashion statements while she was in the White House.

Just months after President Barack Obama took office, he and Michelle travelled to London for the G20 Summit in 2009.During the trip, they paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, which was a moment recorded in history. But what caught the public’s attention wasn’t the historic meeting; it was Michelle’s choice of clothing.

As per The List, he wore a white top, a black cardigan, and a mid-length black skirt. While she looked beautiful, many people claimed the outfit was too casual for meeting the British monarch. Famed designer Oscar de la Renta even commented at the time, telling Women’s Wear Daily, “You don’t go to Buckingham Palace in a sweater.”

Usually, royal attire depends on the occasion. Brittany Provance, the editor-in-chief of Royal News Network, spoke to the outlet and said that the selection of clothing within the royal family varies depending on the nature of the event. For example, “Generally, women should opt for modest outfits with covered shoulders, conservative hemlines, while men can get by with a suit or smart shirt and trousers,” she added. “

Michelle Obama recently shared a sweet story about Queen Elizabeth with Conan O’Brien. When the Queen heard Michelle was visiting London with her daughters and their godmother she invited the whole party over for a private tea ❤️ 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/L2Yn6KqvBN — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) March 30, 2023

The goal, according to Provance, is not to look “too underdressed standing next to royalty.” Consequently, Brittany Provance noted that Michelle’s outfit seems decent. Still, perhaps a blazer instead of the cardigan would have made the outfit more polished and formal. “It would’ve added structure and made the look feel less like she was heading to brunch with friends,” Provance said.

While the fashion world may have scrutinized Michelle Obama for the outfit, she later shed light on the Queen’s more relaxed attitude behind closed doors. Recalling a moment during a 2016 visit, she told the UK’s Press Association (via CNN) that she was nervously trying to remember protocol when late Queen Elizabeth gave her some unexpected advice.

“The Queen said, ‘Just get in, sit wherever,’” Michelle recalled. “She was saying one thing, and I was remembering protocol — and she said, ‘Oh, it’s all rubbish. Just get in.’”

Queen Elizabeth II hosts Barack & Michelle Obama for lunch: https://t.co/5Xqbdq0S22 pic.twitter.com/AkxFyemFBJ — E! News (@enews) April 22, 2016

According to PEOPLE, Queen Elizabeth has been portrayed as a dark, manipulative personality in Netflix’s The Crown, which is a show on the British Royals. Royal biographer Robert Hardman said, “A lot of her friends and close staff felt that The Crown showed her being miserable all the time. And that’s just not how it is.”

ROBERT HARDMAN on how the Queen showed she is still the boss https://t.co/tkOCyoX0jn pic.twitter.com/G4CN1W34hH — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) December 25, 2018

However, he added that Queen Elizabeth happened to be a strong lady who, even during the darkest days of her reign, had an optimistic outlook towards life with the importance of evolving with time. “She lives in the present, reminiscing occasionally, when appropriate, but not as a habit,” Hardman added.

No wonder Queen Elizabeth was casual. She asked Michelle to sit wherever she wanted and had a casual meeting with her. Even the Queen herself knew when to toss tradition aside, but the media and the eagle-eyed fans on social media did not. Queen Elizabeth II ruled from 1952 until her death on Sept. 8, 2022. She was the longest-reigning monarch in history. Michelle Obama was one lucky lady to have crossed paths with her.