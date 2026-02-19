When Should You Move In With Your Partner? Michelle Obama’s Advice Sparks Debate

Michelle Obama recently sparked debate online following comments she made during a podcast appearance. While offering relationship advice, her perspective drew mixed reactions from social media users, some of whom disagreed with her stance.

The discussion centered on moving in with a romantic partner. Obama said she believes cohabitation should happen later in a relationship rather than at the beginning. Speaking on her IMO podcast, she said, “If it’s early in the relationship, you shouldn’t be moving in, first of all. I don’t care how much money he has or doesn’t have. You don’t know him yet.”

If It’s Still Early In The Relationship, Don’t Rush To Move In With Him — Michelle Obama Advises Ladies. Speaking on the IMO podcast, former First Lady of U.S.A, Michelle Obama advised caution in the early stages of a relationship. She said, “If it’s early in a relationship,… — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 12, 2026

Online reactions to Michelle Obama’s comments have been divided. Some Reddit users argued that moving in together early can help couples better understand compatibility. Others pointed out that the rising cost of living makes maintaining two separate households financially challenging, suggesting that cohabitation has become a practical necessity for many couples.

However, others agreed with Obama’s perspective. Some commenters noted that individuals can choose alternative living arrangements, such as staying with family, rather than moving in with a partner they have only known for a short time. Several users also argued that if the primary motivation for moving in together is financial, there are other ways to address monetary concerns without introducing additional emotional risks. One comment read: “You don’t move in to get to know each other; you move in together because you’ve gotten to know each other already, and based on what you’ve learned, you want to explore the next step, which is cohabitation.”

Obama has maintained that trust takes time to build in a relationship. She suggested that while strong attraction can develop quickly, lasting love requires time and experience. “Maybe this will be controversial, but I think you can have deep ‘like’ at first sight,” she said. “But love, to me, in most instances—because there are always exceptions—takes time. It takes time for somebody to fully reveal themselves to you and to know whether your affections and feelings can stand the test of time.”

Discussion on Reddit has ranged from strong criticism of Obama’s remarks to support for her more cautious approach. Her IMO podcast, which she co-hosts with Craig Robinson, explored the topic in detail.