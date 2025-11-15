Michelle Obama Says America ‘Is Not Ready’ for a Woman President

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has poured water over all the speculations that she might return to run for President. She has said to the country people, America still isn’t ready for a woman in the Oval Office. She came up with this bombshell statement during a candid chat with actress Tracee Ellis Ross, where she was promoting her new book.

Footage of Michelle Obama from the November 5 Brooklyn Academy of Music event has gone viral, where she didn’t hold back. She said, “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we aren’t ready,” and eventually reflected on the stubborn resistance to female leadership of the country.

Do you want to know why Michelle Obama won’t run for president? Here it is, and she’s not wrong… pic.twitter.com/BFFwDSX7Sm — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 15, 2025

She said, “That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not. So don’t waste my time. We got a lot of growing up to do.” Also, she mentioned that several men won’t accept being led by a woman – “and there’s still sadly a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman, and we saw it.”

People aren’t unaware of Michelle Obama being a powerhouse in Democratic circles during her time at the White House, and sources say that a lot of people have tried multiple times to pull her into presidential politics. She was even considered as a potential candidate in 2016, 2020, 2024, and was even seen as the same in 2028 as well, following the campaign of Kamala Harris mainly. However, like always, she turned down the rumour.

NEW: Michelle Obama says she isn’t going to run for president because she doesn’t want to waste her time because America “ain’t ready.” Tracee Ellis Ross: How do you feel about the fact that the First Lady is an archetype for wifedom and femininity? Obama: I don’t agree with… pic.twitter.com/e03xKMIOvE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2025

She told Kylie Kelce earlier, “Never going to happen.” Her communications director, Crystal Carson, confirmed it too, “As former first lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president.” The Look, her new book hers dives into the fashion, hair, as well as makeup choices she made while she was at White House. She also highlighted that she avoided talking about the same when she was first lady.

“During the eight years that I was First Lady, I purposefully avoided talking about fashion because I thought it would be a distraction from everything else that I did,” she explained. She said she learned early on that women in the public eye are “often reduced to what we look like” and “attacked for what we look like,” which she experienced during her husband’s first campaign.

Now, nearly a decade removed from the White House and with two books already under her belt, she says the time is finally right. “I really do feel like the world, the country, knows who I am. So now it’s time to talk about the how of fashion because I knew it was always important. I wanted to wait until it felt like it was time. And I think now is a good time,” she said.