Michelle Obama Rules Out Barack Obama’s Return as President While Trump Floats Third Term Talk – “I Hope Not”

It has been eight years since Barack Obama left office, paving the way for Donald Trump to become the US President, with Joe Biden serving in between his two terms. According to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, no individual can serve more than two terms as President in the U.S.

However, Trump and his supporters have already hinted that they are willing to change the law so that the Republican leader can remain in power in 2028. That will mean not just Trump but other former Presidents, including Obama, could run for office again.

Obama is still fairly popular among the masses, thanks to his achievements during his two terms. From assassinating 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden to reforming healthcare in the country, the Democratic President did it all between 2009 and 2017.

If you are someone who misses the good old days and wants Obama to run for the President again, his wife, Michelle Obama, has a piece of bad news for you. The former First Lady has revealed that if Obama were to seek a hypothetical third term in office, she would strongly oppose it.

Michelle recently appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she was asked whether her husband would campaign again if Trump changes the two-term limiting law. The 62-year-old replied, “I hope not. I would actively work against that.”

If you are wondering why Michelle does not want her husband back in power, it is because she wants young people with fresh energy to lead the country now.

The author highlighted, “We’re changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time. New ways of looking at the world, right? So I do believe that eight years is enough.”

Talking about how the new generation can come up with innovative ideas to change the world, Michelle stated, “People with a new set of experiences, a new set of, a new take on the world. This new generation is coming up.”

She added, “They travel more, they know more about the world, they’re exposed in a different way. Like, I’m really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff. Like, we don’t have all the answers, and that’s okay. That’s why we move on.”

It all remains hypothetical unless Trump actually decides to change the Constitution. But the current President does hope for his re-election in 2028.

He said in an earlier interview with NBC News, “There are methods which you could do it. I’m not joking… a lot of people want me to do it. But, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

Trump will need a two-thirds approval from the Senate and the House of Representatives to alter the law. He will also need a go-ahead from at least three-fourths of the state governments. The Republicans do not currently have these numbers to change the Constitution.