Michelle Obama Opens Up About Sasha’s Future Plans and What Does She Want to Do—And It Is Not What You Think

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama are considered one of the most powerful pairs of all time. Known for their strong partnership, leadership goals, and ambition, the duo crossed paths in 989, and then, after a period of brief courtship, they exchanged vows on October 3, 1992, and became parents to daughters Malia Ann (born in 1998) and Natasha Sasha Obama (born in 2001).

While both the kids grew up in the public spotlight during Barack Obama‘s presidency from 2009 to 2017 ( then Malia was just 10 years old at the time, while Sasha was 7), the girls have chosen a different career path for their lives. Both sisters share a beautiful and unique bond and know how to navigate stardom after growing up in the White House.

They both grew up to become two young, beautiful girls. Malia Ann, who is now 26 years old, found her calling in acting. She also had her film appear at the Sundance Film Festival in 2024. This article will mainly focus on Obama’s lesser-known 23-year-old daughter. Natasha Sasha Obama.

As per The Irish Star, Shasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2024 with a degree in sociology, after which Michelle Obama explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show that Sasha had gone back to school to continue her education. She said, “They are amazing. Sasha is in school, and Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they’re funny, they’re wise in their own ways, and I love spending time with them.”

In a PEOPLE magazine article, Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, claimed that Sasha’s personality resembles her mother’s. “She’s more determined. She’s got her own mind made up,” Robinson told the outlet. Similarly, in a 2008 interview with PEOPLE, Barack Obama described Sasha as someone full of confidence and a sense of humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Furthermore, Sasha also has an interest in books and shares a close friendship with Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden. Reportedly, the two girls went to the same school together. Michelle also revealed in The Light We Carry that Sasha and Malia have made their shared apartment their own and also have boyfriends.

While Sasha’s future career aspirations remain private, these developments hint at her interest in the entertainment field or perhaps in the field of the arts. Furthermore, both Michelle and Barack Obama have tried to give their daughter a normal childhood despite the constant—public scrutiny and hoover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion & Style (@cocoa.fashionistas)

Moreover, in an old interview, right after the Obama family shifted to the White House, Michelle said that the girls had adjusted well to life there. Michelle told PEOPLE in December 2011. “My girls are settled; they’re healthy; they’re thriving. They have a normal life.” Meanwhile, Michelle Obama recently dismissed the ongoing speculation of her divorce from the former president by posting a sweet post on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2025.