Michelle Obama Hits Back at Critics Who Focused on One Thing When She Was First Lady

Michelle Obama is set to make an appearance in the upcoming episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. The teaser has already sparked immense excitement among people, as the channel dropped a teaser featuring the former first lady.

According to the podcast’s official Instagram channel, the teaser reads: Michelle Obama is ‘bringing you a conversation the entire country needs to hear right now.’ The teaser commenced with Alex Cooper, the host of the show, quoting her words from an episode of her guest’s own show, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson. She said,

“You said, ‘It is the habit of the culture of the world to put women in their place by attacking their physical being.’”

The former First Lady replied, referring to an old article that began with what “she was wearing, not my education, not my professional career, but it started with appearance.” She expressed her annoyance over it, stating that the writer of that article was clueless about her and did not even do a background check before she served the country alongside her husband, Barack Obama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy)

She discussed her professional experience, noting she was an assistant to the mayor of Chicago and even ran her own nonprofit organization. But none of that mattered to her critics, as her shoes became “the most important thing” about her. She said,

“I went to Princeton and Harvard. I mean, I practiced law. I was an assistant to the mayor in Chicago. I ran a nonprofit. That quickly, my shoes become the most important thing about me.”

She was disappointed with the judgment and urged everyone to “think a lot more,” and they need to find the right balance. But more importantly, everyone needs to be more mindful of the messages they are “sending, giving, receiving” from the world. She quipped, “Men don’t do that!”

Michelle Obama’s fashion choices have always been a topic of conversation, and people have time and again criticized her over them. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she opened up about the remarks she received because she wore a sleeveless dress, showing her arms.

When we talk about M.O.’s ‘fashion’ we mustn’t forget that this is what she wore to a posthumous Medal Of Honor awards ceremony…one of the very most solemn, reverential & respectful events in all of the USA.

She viscerally hates America…& White people…with every fiber of… pic.twitter.com/BOF6wBt6Fc — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@StealthyStoat) January 20, 2026

The Look author was not bothered by it and labeled it to be for what it was: “pure hypocrisy.” She claimed it was a double standard and said,

“I could pull up pictures of Jackie O in a second and see this fashion icon in sleeveless dresses as First Lady. So at a point you’re like, ‘Oh, this is politics.'”

She believed this was the media’s motto: “‘If you can’t beat them, make everybody scared of them.’” And continued that if they can’t comment on her outfit, then they would come after her for that “terrorist fist bump.”

Nevertheless, she was not too bothered because she took it as “political gamesmanship.” Hence, Obama did not pay much attention to the “nonsense,” and that’s something she learned as she grew older.