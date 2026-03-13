Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Marriage to Barack, Discusses Parenting Challenges

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have been married for more than 30 years. Michelle recently made some revelations about the challenging times she has faced during the course of her marriage, sparking discussions on the Internet.

​Michelle recently appeared for a podcast interview with actors Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown. The hosts asked the former first lady, “If kids were not a part of the equation, in terms of like, do you think that some of the tough times may have led to a separation that didn’t?”

The 62-year-old philanthropist answered the question and ended up making a confession.

​She mentioned that it was actually raising their daughters, Malia and Sasha, which at times became the root of struggles between her and Barack in the past. She stated that if kids were never in the picture, the couple would have had a smoother relationship together.

Happy Father’s Day! The most fulfilling job I’ve ever had is being Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to take on the role of being a father, I hope you enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/BfoYwVX5Ml — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 16, 2024

​Michelle explained, “Sometimes, without kids, some of the tough times wouldn’t happen. Right? And this is why I say, Look, it’s great when it’s just you two, you know, and because there really isn’t any challenge with the division of labor. Because everybody can be their own person. You go off, do your movie, yay. We have our separate lives, and then it’s romantic. We get back together.”

​She further revealed that both she and her husband had changed as persons while raising their daughters. She explained a shift in their lives from romance to responsibility, where dividing labor and managing parenting duties were quite important.

Michelle recalled some of the minuscule difficulties they went through back in the day. She said, “Who’s driving? Do you know how to make a dental appointment? Do you know where they go to their doctor? Do you know their doctor’s name?”

​Through her answers, Michelle seemed to attract a lot of appreciation netizens for being relatable.

​One social media user lauded her honesty and wrote, “This entire podcast is speaking to me, my life… 17 years with my husband… and the bars dropped here… WOW.” Another commented, “This interview so touched me! I love Michelle and her brother so much, and to see Sterling and Michelle there, OMG, it was like listening and watching family. I just loved this so much!”

​Previously, during his appearance on the No Lie podcast with Brian Taylor Cohen, Barack opened up on the struggles he faced in his married life. He suggested that it was perhaps his presidency that caused all the uproar between him and Michelle.

​Furthermore, when he was asked if he considered running for president once more, he said, “I believe in my marriage, and Michelle would divorce me if I could run again.”