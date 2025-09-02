Michelle Obama Drops a Shocker! Spills a Glaring Truth About Daughters Malia and Sasha

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were just 10 and 7 years old when they first came to the White House with their parents. Over the years, both of them grew up under the extreme scrutiny of the media and the secret service. Yet, both the sisters are as different as they possibly could be.

While Malia is known to be the more sensible and accommodating of both sisters, Michelle Obama has described Sasha as aloof, independent, and reserved.

Well into adulthood, both sisters have stepped into their own lives, careers, and relationships. However, nature took over nurture, and despite their shared upbringing, the two sisters have always displayed vastly different temperaments. And this has eventually led to differences in romantic choices.

Michelle Obama has often spoken candidly about her daughters and their personalities. She recently opened up about both of the approaches to relationships, too.

Michelle was talking with her brother, Craig Robinson, on her podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

There she gave a hilarious example of the difference in temperament of Malia and Sasha. While the elder sister likes to indulge their father, Sasha is known to be less eager to please.

Michelle shared an instance in which they still lived in the White House, and President Barack Obama was at the tail end of his second term. While Malia was stepping out, she went to meet her father and “gave him 15 min” before she headed out. Sasha has never displayed enthusiasm for seeking permission from their father. Michelle humorously compared Sasha to a cat.

These insights also give a sneak peek into how each of Obama’s daughters approaches relationships. While one acts with thoughtfulness and tact, the other comes out with a bold, unapologetic energy.

Sasha Obama, 24, has been linked to Clifton Powell Jr.. He is the son of actor Clifton Powell. If Powell Sr. has made a name in front of the camera, Powell Jr. has built a name for himself behind the camera as a creative professional in film and directing.

Sasha Obama’s boyfriend Clifton Powell Jr is 24-year-old son of Hollywood actor Clifton Powell https://t.co/K5qIZwodkk #sashaobama pic.twitter.com/RWIGKbuMf7 — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) April 21, 2022

Though Powell Jr. and younger Obama have not made any public splash of their relationship, it has been confirmed through public sightings and social media moments. Sasha, with her assurance and decisiveness, has a personality where she is sure of herself and her relationship and will boldly assert it in public and private.

Many believe that Sasha’s boldness and lack of people-pleasing attitude may require a relationship that lets her thrive and be her authentic self.

Malia Obama, 27, however, has kept her romantic life far away from media speculation. She keeps things more private and low-key.

There has been speculation about her possible relationship with Achilleas Ambatzidis. He is her Harvard peer and has an European aristocratic background. Though most of the details related to Ambatzidis and their speculated relationship remain unclear, Malia’s reserved nature aligns with the idea that she would want to keep the relationship under wraps.

Malia Obama spotted leaving a restaurant at lunchtime with Greek journalist and photographer Achilleas Ambatzidis pic.twitter.com/QyP7LlBV0e — Tpapa OG 🇺🇸🇳🇬⭐ (@XViralNews7) October 3, 2024

Malia Obama is more focused on her career ambitions, particularly her passion for screenwriting and storytelling.

Even though both sisters are worlds apart in their behavior and preferences, they remain close and even live together in Los Angeles after college.

It is a testament to their closeness despite divergent approaches to life and love.