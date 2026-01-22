Michelle Obama Doesn’t Want Barack to Run for a Third Term — Says She Would ‘Work Against It’

Many people still want Barack Obama to run for one more term in office. However, so far, it hasn’t been possible as the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow it. Meanwhile, some MAGA allies and even Donald Trump himself are really pushing for a change in the Constitution, as the 79-year-old seems willing to run for a third term.

So, now, the Obama supporters also harbor hopes of his return to office, but the former POTUS’s wife, Michelle Obama, might not entertain the thought. During his era, Barack Obama enjoyed a full eight-year presidency before Trump took office for his first term.

Following his back-to-back terms, Barack was not seen attempting to change the Constitution. That being said, he doesn’t shy away from criticizing the current administration. That’s why many of his supporters think he’s “still got it.” However, Michelle might not think the same.

On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Cooper told Michelle Obama, “I’m talking about the future here. So the future is whatever we want it to be.” The host then asked her, “So if this is all hypothetical, if Trump does change the law and runs for a third term, hypothetically, do you think your husband would consider running?”

The former First Lady responded with hesitation, “I hope not. I would actively work against that.” Cooper further asked what was the reason was, and Michelle clarified that it was not personal, but her views toward fresh perspectives should be in charge.

“You know, I do believe in the need for new vision. I mean, the two terms is not just about we like him and we want it,” said Michelle. She added, “It’s just like, we’re changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time, new ways of looking at the world. So I do believe that eight years is enough. Like, you know, so, and there’s so many talented people out there. Like, why would we keep going with the same people?”

“I think there’s room for that wisdom, but there’s room for new ideas to come in, you know, So I am, I think two terms is enough for everybody, you know, and it’s not a question of what order, it’s just like, we’ve heard and experienced your ideas. This country is constantly evolving. What are the next thoughts?” added the former first lady.

“People with a new set of experiences, a new set of a new take on the world. This new generation is coming up. They travel more, they know more about the world, they’re exposed in a different way. Like, I am really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff. Like, we don’t have all the answers and that’s okay. That’s why we move on.”