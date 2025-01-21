Michelle Obama has seemingly had enough of the Washington politics and has said her goodbyes. As per reports, the former First Lady has left the DC political life behind and is finally at peace, far away from all the chaos. The reports also claim that this is not a sudden decision and that she has slowly been moving away ever since her time in the White House as the First Lady came to an end.

After the 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump, the Obamas moved out of The White House and into their $8 million home in Washington, DC. While that house remained their abode until their daughters, Malia and Sasha, moved out for college, Michelle started to spread her wings out of the DC circle.

Her involvement in political gatherings and party affairs also went from extensive to almost zero. By the time the COVID restrictions were lifted, and Malia and Sasha went back to their dorms, Michelle Obama was done with the Capitol lifestyle.

“I am tired of the daily chaos, the pettiness, the meanness that too often dominates the political discourse. We all are. It is exhausting, and honestly, it is depressing.” Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks near Miami at a voting rally. https://t.co/AY3uO2ZiTr pic.twitter.com/FmuZbTGIaY — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2018

Her decision to step back was visible to the political circle when she recently decisively missed out on the funeral service for Jimmy Carter. Later, Michelle declined the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, which created an uproar about everything not being okay in the Obama household.

There had been rumors of tension between the former first couple for the past few years and her constant absence in recent times from Barack Obama’s side has fuelled them more.

Michelle has been very candid about her marriage and talked about it realistically. She never painted a picture of everything being perfect and showed that the couple is human and tends to fall here and there. These statements and her absence further fuelled the fire of rumors of separation and divorce.

Those close to the couple tell the media that the 8 years in The White House and severe public scrutiny had put undue pressure on Barack and Michelle’s marriage. This, in turn, had put her under a lot of pressure, and Michelle lost herself in the crowd.

To regain her identity, Michelle Obama has decided to step away from Barack’s political world and has made their house at Martha’s Vineyard her permanent residence.

The Obamas Buy Martha’s Vineyard Estate from Boston Celtics Owner for $11.75 Millionhttps://t.co/fCB2DvQJzX pic.twitter.com/259D2THu8E — The Root (@TheRoot) December 8, 2019

The Obamas own a $11.75 million oceanfront estate where Michelle spends most of her time. She also spent last summer alone alone without Barack at her side. She reportedly looked happier and healthier.

It has also been reported that Barack and Michelle Obama are more like friends now. Their marriage has lost its spark, and both are going through the motions of keeping up the appearance. However, the rumors of closeness between Barack and Jennifer Aniston had dampened their efforts to keep things under wraps.

Jennifer Aniston responds to tabloid romantically linking her and Barack Obama https://t.co/h53tIK20Ag — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2024

In October 2024, rumors about the former president and former Friends star being close began to fly. Soon after, Jennifer went on record and called the, “absolutely untrue.” She added that she is more close to Michelle than Barack Obama.

Sources say that the gossip about her husband had cemented her idea of staying away and that’s why Michelle Obama has finally taken her leave from the DC Circuit.