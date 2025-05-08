Michelle Obama Cribs About ‘Expensive’ Lifestyle at White House—Internet Users Can’t Believe Her ‘Struggles’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently opened up about her life in the White House. The popular figure expressed frustration over unexpected personal expenses during her husband Barack Obama‘s presidency.

Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the mother of two dropped some truth bombs about living in the official residence and said that it was quite expensive. “It’s expensive to live in the White House. Many people don’t know, but much is not covered,” she said. “You’re paying for every bit of food you eat. Michelle added.

In addition, Michelle also revealed that expenses for family members not accompanying the president weren’t covered either. She said that in case any of the president’s children were accompanying her on the aircraft called Bright Star, then that had to be paid separately.

As per Radaronline.com, the 61-year-old Michelle Obama faced backlash as she was slammed for lamenting about her privileged status on X (formerly Twitter). Some users accused her of being out of touch, with one stating, “I have never heard a First Lady show so much disdain for the office and her country.” Another wrote, “They don’t know the meaning of real struggle.”

Meghan Kelly, who graced Mike Rowe’s podcast, also mocked the complaints and said, “It would be cool if Michelle Obama had literally anything positive to say about anything.” In contrast to Michelle’s complaints, the former couple was in power from 2009 to 2017 and is worth $70 million.

According to the outlet, the Obamas entered the White House in 2009 with an estimated net worth of merely over $1 million. By the time they left in 2017, that number had reportedly skyrocketed to at least $70 million.

Michelle spent eight years in the prestigious White House with Barack and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. During their tenure, the couple went on extravagant holidays, including to Blue Heron Farm, a 30-acre estate in Martha’s Vineyard, which has now been listed for nearly $40 million. In 2020, the family purchased their own home on the Massachusetts island.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama has shut down all the separation speculation in a candid conversation on Sophia Bush’s podcast ‘Work in Progress.’ She further opened up for the first time about choosing not to attend certain high-profile events. “The idea that I could simply be making decisions for myself, without it signaling trouble in my marriage, was hard for some people to grasp,” she said.

On the work front, Michelle Obama has begun a new podcast called IMO with her brother, Craig Robinson, a basketball coach. The podcast’s primary goal is to “have thoughtful conversations about life,” as Michelle said during its launch. Several well-known celebrities have graced the couch of the show.

The Official poster of the podcast, which launched in March 2025, talks about mundane life matters, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more.

Craig Robinson and Michelle Obama, along with renowned influencer, talk show host and life coach Jay Shetty, graced their podcast as guests.