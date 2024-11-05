Michael Moore Who Predicted Trump's 2016 Win Is ‘Absolutely’ Sure Who’s Going to Be President This Time

The 2024 election is shaping up to be a historic one as the question remains— will Donald Trump make a dramatic return for a second term despite being a convict or will the nation see its first female president. Polls and predictions hint that the race is going to be more neck-to-neck than any in US history. However, filmmaker Michael Moore, who correctly predicted Trump's 2016 victory, remains 'absolutely' sure Trump won't be reclaiming the White House.

Donald Trump at Lee’s Family Forum on October 31, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

As reported by HuffPost, during a Sunday interview on MSNBC’s Ayman, he said, “I think that they are going to be very surprised. I am talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation, by what is going to happen on Tuesday. I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, that Trump is toast. Absolutely.” The filmmaker added, “I don’t want to say it too loudly because our work isn’t done. We have work to do in these 48 hours. But, having said that, I am very optimistic and hopeful,” as reported by The Hill.

.@MMFlint is projecting confidence in a Kamala Harris win. In fact, he's feeling more confident now that Trump will lose than he did one month ago. "Trump is toast, absolutely...I am very optimistic and hopeful...I have a lot of personal deep faith in my fellow Americans." pic.twitter.com/aAGK19ULh6 — AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) November 4, 2024

Moore opined that the Trump campaign is out of sync with what most Americans want. Despite MAGA supporters rallying in support in large numbers, Moore holds a strong trust in the collective judgment of citizens. He remains confident that the nation’s choice will be different from what many assume. He said, “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want the threat of violence." He emphasized that it is perfectly fine for people to disagree on the matter, but regardless of the outcome, life goes on for everyone. Last month, Moore posted similar predictions on his website, bluntly declaring, "Trump is toast."

He predicted a 'landslide' defeat for Trump on Tuesday and argued that only such a monumental loss could finally push the former Preisdent out of the national spotlight for good. Moore believes that if people vote and do their part, Trump’s political flame will be extinguished for good. Interestingly, as a fierce critic of the 45th president, Moore once even performed an anti-Trump Broadway show.

'The last we will see of Trump': Michael Moore makes bold prediction about Tuesday — Barby Bishop (@Barbysimmons92) November 4, 2024

However, he cautioned Harris' supporters not to celebrate too soon. He warned that with Trump as their opponent, doing a victory dance at the two-yard line would be a bad idea. The Academy Award winner had previously also predicted that Harris's campaign could stumble in its final stretch before Election Day. He reminded everyone that if there has ever been an election where wild, unpredictable twists could turn everything upside down, this is the one. In his post, Moore encouraged Harris backers to work hard to ensure a potential Trump presidency is a total dead end, making him powerless for the next four years.