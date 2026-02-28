Michael Jackson’s Estate Hit With New $200M Lawsuit By Cascio Family

Long-time family associates of Michael Jackson are accusing the late pop star of s—– abuse and s– trafficking that allegedly began when they were children. The associates have also filed a sweeping lawsuit against his estate.

TMZ first reported that court documents allege siblings Edward Cascio, Dominic Cascio, Aldo Cascio, and their sister Marie Porte claim Jackson allegedly abused them over nearly a decade.

The siblings also claimed they were just seven or eight at the time of the crime. The lawsuit names The Michael Jackson Company and related entities, alleging the singer used “force, fraud, or coercion” to traffic and exploit them.

The plaintiffs accuse Jackson of grooming them with gifts, promises, and access to his celebrity lifestyle before isolating them from their families.

They allege they were drugged, abused, and assaulted. They shared that the abuse also happened during trips across the United States and overseas, including in Switzerland, Florida, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Edward Cascio reported that he was abused at the Switzerland home of actress Elizabeth Taylor and at a property owned by musician Elton John in the UK.

The complaint further alleges that Jackson introduced the children to adult films and showed images of unclothed minors. He referred to them as “sweet” in an attempt to normalize inappropriate conduct.

☆February 9,1996- Michael Jackson arrives in El Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, accompanied by the Cascio children, for the filming of his short film ‘They Don’t Care About Us’. pic.twitter.com/ZklBrCZUQM — Beatriz (Ladamaerrante 3). ⛔️ NO DM. Fan Account. (@Beatriz65393631) February 9, 2026

The siblings also claim Jackson was frequently under the influence of prescription drugs, including Xanax and Vicodin, during some of the alleged incidents.

The estate has responded to the allegations and forcefully denied the claims. Attorney Marty Singer, who represents the estate, called it “a desperate money grab by additional members of the Cascio family who have hopped on the bandwagon with their brother Frank, who is already being sued in arbitration for civil extortion.”

Singer added, “The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct. This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies.”

He highlighted the past public statements made by the Cascio family, including one in Frank Cascio’s 2011 memoir and interviews with media outlets such as Oprah Winfrey, in which they defended Jackson and denied wrongdoing.

“Throughout, the Cascios consistently and repeatedly asserted that Michael never harmed any of them or anyone else,” Singer said.

The new lawsuit brings back years of renewed scrutiny over Jackson’s legacy, particularly after the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland. It showcased abuse allegations by other accusers.

Jackson, who died in 2009, denied all allegations of misconduct during his lifetime and was acquitted in a high-profile 2005 criminal trial.

The Cascio siblings have stated that they previously received payments totalling about $690,000 per year for five years after the release of Leaving Neverland. However, now they argue that the amount does not reflect the harm they claim to have endured.