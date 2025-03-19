Michael Jackson Secretly Recorded Private Moments With Young Boys—Maid Reveals What She Saw at His Ranch!

Although Michael Jackson‘s Neverland was the perfect hangout place for the pop star, it is also rumored to have been the venue of some of the most heinous acts imaginable.

At the expansive park on the outskirts of California’s Los Padres National Forest, Jackson was accused of repeatedly abusing children, an accusation he has consistently denied. The truth about what actually transpired at the $22 million Los Olivos property may now be a step closer.

It is now disclosed that the Thriller singer surreptitiously videotaped his interactions and his time spent with children on his Neverland estate. In addition to having his bedroom and intimate areas bugged, the King of Pop had his bed-sharing and sleepover shenanigans captured on camera.

📹 | Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, February 2024 / A group of people entered and explored the premises 🔍 pic.twitter.com/CdqBv1iK3b — $₩IFT (@GMJHDvideos) February 26, 2024

Although these recordings have never been found, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, former childhood friends who now accuse the celebrity of molestation, may use them as crucial evidence in their legal battles against Jackson’s estate.

Adrian McManus, Jackson’s personal maid and one of the select few who were inside his inner sanctum, made the astonishing accusation.

McManus, who worked for MJ at Neverland from 1990 to 1994, is pleading with the owner to give the tapes to solicitors because she thinks they “could change everything” for Robson and Safechuck’s legal case.

According to her, a reliable assistant informed her that the tapes “may be highly incriminating for Mr. Jackson.” McManus talks about “missed information” after Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson aired on Channel 4.

The documentary supports Robson and Safechuck’s allegations that the singer assaulted them, as well as their attempt to confront Jackson’s managers and estate, who vehemently refute the allegations.

Being present when Robson, 42, and Safechuck, 47, were at Jacko’s pad, McManus thinks the two are being honest about the sexual assault they endured at Jackson’s hands. While working for Jackson, the former maid claims to have witnessed him host dozens of kids and their families.

She frequently saw the celebrity “playing and hanging out” with children unaccompanied for hours on end. Jackson often hosted sleepovers and hid in secret rooms that connected to his bedroom, zoo, private movie theatre, waterfall, and arcade game rooms.

Hello #MichaelJackson fans I know tonight is not pleasant at all – @danreed1000 is now claiming MJ molested and paid off a GIRL (WTF is this 😳) in the mid-1980s so here are pictures I personally took of Michael Jackson in 2007 and 2009 #LeavingNeverland2 pic.twitter.com/XGG3oRt4Xp — Jade (@Naijella86) March 18, 2025

Jackson would keep cassettes in his bedroom cabinet or with other staff members, and he would have a lot of camcorders in those spots.

Evan Chandler claimed that Jackson had abused his son Jordan in July 1993 and promised to “destroy” him. It led to “protective actions” from Jackson’s attorneys and private investigator Anthony Pellicano.

When they went to Neverland, McManus claimed that the tapes and camcorders vanished and that some of the rooms had been cleaned up. When Santa Barbara prosecutors raided the ranch the next month, they were unable to find any concrete evidence of criminal activity.