Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of child abuse. Read at your discretion.

Six years after HBO’s Leaving Neverland dented Michael Jackson’s reputation and legacy, Lionsgate is trying to revive it via a big-budget biopic called Michael. Starring Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, the movie has been delayed by at least six months because they earlier missed a detail of the Jordan Chandler scandal.

The King of Pop paid over $20 million to avoid the claims being tested at trial. But the makers of Michael, who were keen to address the scandal in the biopic, were unaware that a part of the settlement included an agreement that the Chandlers and their story would never be dramatized, as per a report by The Telegraph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaafar Jackson (@jaafarjackson)

The team would now utilize the extended time to make adequate changes in the script of the biography. Meanwhile, here are quick details of the scandal and how it ended for both parties.

How did Michael Jackson and Jordan Chandler become friends?

Michael Jackson and Jordan Chandler first met in May 1992 when the pop star’s car broke down in Los Angeles. He was brought the rental agency owned by Chandler’s stepfather, Dave Schwartz. Chandler’s mother met the star and gave him their phone number.

Later, Jackson called Chandler, who was a fan of the star and used to send letters. Despite the 20-year age gap between both, they became friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson)

Jackson often used to invite Chandler and his step-siblings at Neverland Ranch. In a short span of time, Jackson built a trustworthy and friendly relationship with the entire Chandler family. Jackson used to shower the young boy with expensive gifts and take him to tours.

Their friendship continued to grow and they even used to share the same room quite often. Jordan Chandler’s father, Evan eventually became suspicious of Jackson. Chandler was 13 when he and his father accused Jackson of sexual abuse.

How did the scandal end for Michael Jackson and Jordan Chandler?

While making the accusations, Chandler gave the description of Jackson’s genitals. A strip search was done of Jackson to find out if there was any truth to Chandler’s accusations. Over the years, the results of the search have remained debatable.

Chandlers sued Jackson and sought $30 million in damages. The case was settled out of court in 1994, with Jackson paying the Chandler family a whopping $23 million.

Where is Jordan Chandler now?

Chandler was 14 when the case was settled and he received legal emancipation from both his parents. He disappeared from the limelight and disconnected even from his family. During Jackson’s trial in 2005, his mother testified that she hadn’t spoken to her son in 11 years, as per The Sun. His father, Evan killed himself months after Michael Jackson’s death in 2009.

The report further says that Chandler had to change his identity to live a normal life. Now in his 40s, he is believed to be living in New York.

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.