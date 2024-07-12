Michael Douglas Voices Concern Over Joe Biden's 2024 Prospects: 'It's Heartbreaking to Witness'

Michael Douglas, a Hollywood icon, has joined a rising chorus of people concerned about President Joe Biden's chances in the 2024 race. The actor, who is well-known for his longtime support of the Democratic Party, recently spoke with Page Six about the issue during the screening of the America’s Burning documentary in New York City on Wednesday night. Douglas acknowledged the difficulties of criticizing Biden, saying, "It's very hard to speak badly about the man," while simultaneously applauding the president's accomplishments and highlighting his "incredible three and a half years" in office.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

The tide appears to be swinging against Biden, as his performance in a recent presidential debate has certainly generated a lot of questions. Many voters are now questioning whether he is suited for another term, and it is not just them; even fellow Democrats are now asking for Biden to drop out of the race. Douglas described the situation as "heartbreaking" to witness. He stressed the need for the Democratic Party to unite, saying, "Get it in sync, you know, just for a candidate." "Either we have to support him and continue or not," Douglas explained.

My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying. We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.… — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 10, 2024

The actor didn't hold back in his assessment of the political landscape. He pointed out Republican nominee Donald Trump, saying he "has been very smart in just being quiet and watching the self-destructions, this cannibalism." Douglas's comments echo those of other Hollywood figures. George Clooney joined that group in a July 10 New York Times op-ed titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee." Rob Reiner shared a link to the piece on X and reaffirmed the sentiment, writing: "My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying." This comes just months after Clooney co-hosted a Biden event that raised a staggering $30 million.

"I am concerned." Michael Douglas, a longtime Biden supporter, weighs in on Pres. Biden's decision to stay in the race and reacts to George Clooney's op-ed telling him to step aside: "I think it's a valid point." pic.twitter.com/FRLcpqZ1th — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2024

On the popular daytime talk show The View, Douglas expanded on his concerns. He admitted, "I think it’s a valid point. I’m deeply, deeply concerned. I mean, especially it’s difficult because the Democrats have a big bench, they’ve got a lot of heavy hitters, a lot of talent. And I do worry because with the debate…I mean, it was relatively simple: First of all, they should have just told the president to stand up, put a little make up on for the debate and then where to look, and just don’t deal with all of your facts – just deal with [Trump’s] lies."

The actor's comments reflect a growing unease among Biden supporters. Despite his worries, Douglas still expressed admiration for Biden on the episode. "This is such a tough one. I adore the guy. Fifty years of public service, a wonderful guy, and this just happens to be one of these elections that’s just so crucial. I don’t necessarily worry about today or tomorrow but a year down the line, I worry. I am concerned," as per The Deadline.