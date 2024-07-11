Michael Cohen Warns of Dire Consequences Under Donald Trump's Second Term

The political scene has become the center of attention as the world focuses on the US presidential race. There is much hype around Donald Trump, who leads against his rival Joe Biden in several polls at the moment. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen the former lawyer to Trump has said that Trump can do anything if he gets back to the White House. This remark came given the Supreme Court's decision that presidents enjoy complete immunity for all their actions, as reported by HuffPost. Cohen shared his views during an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Cohen has come up with a chilling portrait of the chaos he anticipates in a second Trump presidency. He said, “He is capable of absolutely anything and everything. Don’t discount what he is telling you — he will have unlimited power." He added, “You allow your mind to wander into the farthest level of dystopia, and then you will finally get a small glimpse into just how far that he will push this." Cohen further said, “There is no limit to what he and his sycophants that will be there in 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. will be successful in at least attempting to do."

He also foresaw that journalists and anyone on Trump's hit list might become prime targets. He said, “Donald already has a blueprint of what he needs to do, and that’s weaponizing the Department of Justice, weaponizing government, which he said he was also going to do." He continued, “Every person that works in government will be working not for the United States government, but for him.” Apart from this, Cohen also alerted everyone about Project 2025 which is a radical strategy manual for Trump's potential second term. Trump has promised to unleash revenge on his adversaries if he clinches the election victory.

Michael Cohen asks the Supreme Court to revive his lawsuit against Trump

The former fixer turned star witness in the hush money trial wants to force Trump to pay for jailing him in response to his refusal to promise not to write a book. pic.twitter.com/lZrTlBx8Dh — Simo saadi🇲🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸 (@Simo7809957085) July 10, 2024

Trump is also facing three other criminal indictments. If he makes it back to the White House before they reach trial, he might ask the Justice Department to drop the two federal cases against him. Meanwhile, in the same interview, Cohen insisted the Supreme Court reconsider his lawsuit against Trump, according to NBC News. Cohen’s legal filing seeks a review of a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that rejected his bid to hold Trump and associates accountable for re-imprisoning him after he refused to agree not to write a tell-all book criticizing Trump.

About his filing, Cohen said, “This is a case of first impression. No president should ever be permitted to weaponize the Department of Justice through a willing and complicit attorney general to have a citizen unconstitutionally remanded to prison (solitary confinement) because they refused to waive their First Amendment right. It’s a case ripe for the SCOTUS.” A district judge dismissed Cohen's first attempt to sue Trump and the other officials. Speaking about this, Cohen said, “The case represents the principle that presidents and their subordinates can lock away critics of the executive without consequence. That cannot be the law in the country the founders created.”