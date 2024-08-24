Michael Cohen Wants Kamala Harris to Ask Trump if He Can Ever Leave America

Michael Cohen, once known as Donald Trump’s loyal fixer has become one of the former president’s most vocal critics. In a recent podcast episode, Cohen offered some pointed advice to Kamala Harris, the newly named Democratic presidential nominee, ahead of her upcoming debate with Trump. His suggestion? Harris should ask Trump a question that could leave him fumbling for an answer. He said, "We're stupid, our economy is in the toilet, there's crime, everyone's a rapist, drug addict, murderer. I would say, if I was Kamala Harris—hopefully during the debate—maybe you could tell me, since America is so bad, in your opinion, I mean every time this idiot opens his mouth, he's s***-talking the United States of America...so I would just like to ask you, Donald, what country would you like to go live in that you think is better than the United States of America?"

As per Newsweek, Cohen’s suggestion is a strategic one. It highlights a contradiction in Trump’s messaging: he claims to love America, yet often speaks about the country as if it’s beyond saving. Cohen exclaimed, "It's a great question to ask him because there's no answer that he could give that would be acceptable…We're [the country is] surging in everything that we're doing, what's better?"

Michael Cohen: “The real problem we, as Americans, need to be watching is where the money, if at all, comes from. Is it going to come from Qatar? Is going to come from Saudi Arabia?...Just think about the danger that Trump is putting America, & our national security at risk." pic.twitter.com/YXdTyc6KCZ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 19, 2024

As per The Hill, Cohen, who was at the Democratic National Convention in support of Harris, also took a moment to reflect on how Republicans, including Trump, might react to the presence of anti-Trump Republicans at the event. Cohen brushed off the concerns and said, “I don’t really care what he’s thinking. This isn’t about him…It’s not my first Democratic convention that I have ever been at. This is a massive mistake that is regularly made by people,” he said. “I have been a Democrat virtually my entire life.”

Cohen’s transformation from Trump’s personal attorney to one of his fiercest critics is emblematic of a broader shift among some former allies who have become disillusioned with Trumpism. Cohen asserted, “I don’t care about his feelings. What I care about is seeing a big, gigantic blue wave come November and not just for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz but the entire down ballot…Trumpism is fascism, and we must eradicate it from our body politic, otherwise, we’re going to lose our Democratic Republic. We’re not going back to Trump-era politics.”

Cohen further continued, “2016 through 2020 was a very tumultuous, chaotic time in America’s history. The question is, do we want to go back there? Of course, people start chanting when Kamala is talking, we’re not going back. Why would you want to live in chaos? Why do you want to live with the tumult that this man brings? I know the man and I’m telling you, if he, God forbid a million times, wins the election right now in 2024, there will never be another election ever again."