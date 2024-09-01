Michael Cohen Reveals the Subtle Hand Gesture Donald Trump Uses While Lying

In an interview with Jim Acosta on CNN, Michael Cohen, the former fixer of former president Donald Trump, discussed the subliminal cues that the Republican leader gave off while speaking falsehoods. According to Huff Post, Cohen claimed that you don't need to read Trump's lips to tell when he is lying. "Just watch his hands", he said. “When you see the accordion hands start going, what that means is that he’s lying,” the attorney revealed. “It’s a tell with Donald. Anytime that the accordion hands start, that means that he’s not telling the truth.”

Cohen also talked about the potential for Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to square off in their first presidential debate on September 10. “This is not new,” he said. “Donald’s been playing the same old play from the same old playbook going back to 2015. He wants the debate to go the way he wants the debate to go,” he continued. According to The Hill, in addition, Trump and his supporters have been disparaging ABC News, the organization that is hosting the discussion, calling it “fake” and implying that the odds are stacked against him. The GOP nominee has been urging Fox News to hold a debate.

Cohen reasoned that Trump was going after ABC News because he “wants to control all the levers.” “Now, with Fox News, he can do that,” Cohen said. “With CNN, he cannot do that. With ABC, NBC, CBS, et cetera, he cannot do that.” “So, of course, he’s going to claim that there’s a bias against him,” Cohen said. “None of it is true. It’s all a figment of his imagination, which is getting more and more weird each and every day.” Cohen added, “But he’s going to end up showing up, despite all of the nonsense because he knows what Kamala Harris is going to do to him if he doesn’t show up,” he said. “She will just put a cardboard cutout of him in the spot and she will talk to him as if he’s there.”

I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 27, 2024

Trump recently went on attack mode on Truth Social saying he will be appearing for the debate: "I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC Fake News, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden. The Debate will be “stand up,” and Candidates cannot bring notes, or “cheat sheets.”

He continued, "We have also been given assurance by ABC that this will be a “fair and equitable” Debate, and that neither side will be given the questions in advance (No Donna Brazile!). Harris would not agree to the FoxNews Debate on September 4th, but that date will be held open in case she changes her mind or, Flip Flops, as she has done on every single one of her long-held and cherished policy beliefs. A possible third Debate, which would go to NBC Fake News, has not been agreed to by the Radical Left. God Bless America!"

“I don't know. It doesn't matter to me, I'd rather have it probably on.”



Trump’s campaign claims he wants mics muted for a debate, but that’s not what he told reporters this morning. They’re looking for any excuse to keep their unhinged boss off the stage with Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/o6CnretLkv — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 26, 2024

Trump has stated that he is fine with the Harris camp wanting the microphones on all the time. However, his team wants them removed from the discussion on September 10. According to Cohen, there's a cause for that. “They don’t trust that he’s gonna keep his mouth shut and he won’t stay normal for the 90 minutes of the debate,” Cohen said. “He knows he can’t control himself,” he said. “He says things under his breath, he’s gonna continuously interrupt Kamala every time she says something that he doesn’t agree with. He can’t help himself.”