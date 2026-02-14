Meryl Streep’s Decade-Old Remark About Donald Trump Never Gets Old

President Donald Trump remains a prominent global political figure. Since the start of his second term in January 2025, his policies have generated significant global debate, sparking a series of mixed reactions.

Trump’s controversial policies have faced criticism from opposition leaders and prominent public figures. Many have expressed greater disappointment with his conduct than with the policies themselves, particularly on gender, immigration, and environmental policies.

While Trump’s second term has gained considerable attention, several public figures have opposed his views since his first term. For example, at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Meryl Streep showed that effective criticism can also be delivered respectfully, without being rude or hurtful.

While accepting a special award, Streep talked about several performances from the previous year that left an impact on her, but noted that one moment stood out for a different reason.

“It sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good,” Streep explained. “There was nothing good about it, but it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.”

Streep then referenced a moment during the 2016 campaign when a presidential candidate mocked a disabled reporter. “It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” she said.

According to reports, Donald Trump allegedly insulted a reporter at his first campaign rally. He appeared to mimic New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis. Many interpreted his gestures as a deliberate attempt to ridicule the reporter.

For those unfamiliar, Arthrogryposis (AMC) is a congenital joint contracture in two or more areas of the body. It derives its name from Greek, meaning ‘curving of joints.’

Trump has previously insulted several female reporters, using derogatory terms such as “piggy,” “stupid,” and “loser.”

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep described the incident as heartbreaking. She warned that when influential figures are insensitive, it sends a harmful message.

“It filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said. “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she said.

The audience responded with strong applause, although some Trump supporters criticized her remarks. Meryl Streep also faced social media backlash, a common occurrence for public figures of her stature.

Donald Trump swiftly responded on social media, calling Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and describing her as a “Hillary flunky.” His remarks also sparked a series of mixed reactions, especially from long-term fans of Meryl Streep.

Streep has won three Academy Awards, two BAFTA Awards, nine Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and two Screen Actor Guild Awards, as well as 21 nominations for the Academy Award.

Her performances in films such as Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006) are considered cult classics in Hollywood cinema.

She later addressed Trump’s comments while accepting the Human Rights Campaign’s National Ally for Equality Award. With humor, she remarked, “I am the most overrated and most overdecorated, and currently the most over-berated actress of my generation.”

She acknowledged that speaking out against those in power can be intimidating, but emphasized the importance of remaining true to one’s beliefs.