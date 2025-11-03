Donald Trump is reportedly topping a recent list of the most disliked figures in the United States. While some claim that the 79-year-old has been better in his second term presidency, a recent metric now reveals that Trump has, in fact, been singled out as the primary marker to identify red flag men in a relationship.

To put it in context, a BuzzFeed survey outlined 16 subtle tests women can use early in relationships to spot red flags. However, the presence of Trump as one of the parameters has not only surprised but also left the internet divided for all the right reasons.

Setting aside global politics, relationships remain one of the most dynamic aspects of life. Before it gets serious, there are always different ways to pick up on if one is dating the right man, and if not, then there’s still scope for you to check out of it and move on.

Factors such as whether they’re comfortable buying feminine hygiene products, the pets they prefer, or how they speak about past relationships can all be deal breakers. However, women nowadays are essentially particular about their man’s political affiliations, and if they don’t align, then it’s game over.

The Buzzfeed survey sought out one such suggestion from their user, who talked about boyfriends who might have an opinion about Trump and the MAGA movement. The parameter read as “In the US, mention Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. That will tell you everything you need to know about a person’s moral core. One cannot be a good person and a Donald Trump supporter.” Clearly, the idea that a Trump supporter isn’t many women’s ideal partner reflects the evolving moral standards they value in relationships today.

🚨 BIG! Trump’s approval rating sinks to RECORD LOW, net -18% 🔥 Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos (October 2025):

— Approve: 41%

— Disapprove: 59%

— Republicans: 86% approve

— Democrats: 95% disapprove

— Independents: 69% disapprove pic.twitter.com/jdnQIwfjOR — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 3, 2025

One of the other suggestions that came out was “When a man says he’s going to the store, ask him to pick up some feminine hygiene products. His response will tell you a lot about his security in his own masculinity and his compassion or consideration for stuff he doesn’t have to deal with personally.” Many women may agree on this, since it’s high time for the world to normalize women’s hygiene products as something associated with shame.

Elaborating on the suggestion, the user further added one of her own experiences, where she mentioned, “Also, if you tell a guy you’re on your period and he’s bummed, or worse, ANGRY that you can’t have s**, FLEE. If he asks how you’re feeling or what he can get you, we love to see that too!!”

A third suggestion directly hinted at the awkward exes conversation. Women feel that if a guy is open to discussing their past without any hesitation, or with mutual respect for the person who was there, then he’s worth dating. A Buzzfeed user elaborated on this crucial test to weed out any red flag behavior in men and wrote, “Pay attention to what he says about previous relationships. If he claims all his exes are crazy or bitches or something even worse — run. If every one of his exes is now his mortal enemy — run fast.”

Another interesting test that women swear by to work wonders in identifying red flag boyfriends is their attitude towards the hobbies and interests of the woman. If he’s rude and shows condescending behavior towards whatever she likes to do, then the man is definitely a red flag.

Expressing this strong opinion, a user explained, “Ask him how he feels about your likes and hobbies. He doesn’t have to like what you like, but if he’s rude, dismissive, disrespectful, mocking, etc, of the things you like, he’s not for you. I love to read and have met more than one man who thinks books are ‘stupid and a waste of time.’ You don’t have to like reading yourself, but if you’re going to be that dismissive of something I love to do, then YOU are the waste of time.”