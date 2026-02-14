Melinda Gates Says Divorce Was Her “Lowest Moment” — Here’s Why

Melinda Gates announced her split with Bill Gates in May 2021. Over the years, the philanthropist has continued to open up about the marriage. In 2022, she revealed on CBS Mornings how difficult the separation from her husband of nearly 30 years was. “I think it’s really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days.”

According to Us Weekly, Melinda Gates said, “I mean, [I had] days where I’m literally lying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’ And days I certainly was angry. That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime. I mean, this is painful stuff.”

🚨NEWS: Melinda Gates says her divorce from Bill Gates was partly due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein “he was abhorrent, he was evil personified” pic.twitter.com/fHMrc7NV2K — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 31, 2026

In another interview with USA Today, Gates shared more about her divorce, describing it as her rock bottom. “I would say probably, though, for sure, my lowest moment in life was when I finally reached the decision that I knew I needed to leave my marriage,” said the former computer scientist.

“That wasn’t something I ever thought would happen to me. It certainly wasn’t what I thought on the day I got married, but I realized for myself, I needed to make a healthier choice, and that was just a very, very sad day,” Melinda told USA Today. However, she admitted that the decision to leave the marriage also taught her courage and resilience.

“Knowing you’re going to step into something really hard and you do it anyway,” she said. On CBS Mornings, Melinda Gates revealed that when all that darkness was over, she could see the light. “At the end of the day, though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it’s 2022, and I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead for me,” said the philanthropist.

JUST IN: Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage. Story: https://t.co/iTXoYXdhYs pic.twitter.com/jf76cbu8UQ — Complex (@Complex) May 3, 2021

The reason behind the split was not revealed initially. Later, reports surfaced claiming that the divorce might have been the result of an affair Bill Gates had with a Microsoft employee years ago. Plus, he was allegedly involved with Jeffrey Epstein.